Staff Writer
The Nevada County Library system has been a prolific provider of community related activities, workshops, meetings, and more. This summer is no exception.
While the children’s programming has been thriving over the summer—with many more events still on the calendar—the library also offers an array of programs that may tickle the fancy of one who is of a more mature age.
“One of the things I love about the library is I feel like it’s one of the last places everybody passes through,” said Cameron Rees, Adult Services Library Technician at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. “All backgrounds, all phases of life, pass through the library. The library is so much more than books—we are more of a community center.”
Through the middle of August, every branch within the Nevada County Library system will be offering a plethora of activities and events meant to stimulate minds both young and not so young.
“As always if people want a full program slate they can always check our event calendar. Speaking to adult programs, here at Madelyn Helling we have great repeating programs throughout – Wild About Wool which is Tuesdays at 4:00; it’s wool needle felting. It’s super accessible, you can literally have never heard about it and leave with some sort of object you made from the thing.
“Our other Arts & Crafts block is Thursdays at noon. We have an Arts Community art lounge. It’s rotating—every week we come prepared with arts and materials they need for an art or craft but we do also have folks that come in and work on their own stuff.”
Rees said that this type of artistic enrichment is important to people of every age, and the local library is a hub for gathering people to delight in the artistic process. And as far as the adult programming? Rees said that for the most part, the term isn’t used strictly.
“Even when we are talking about adult programming, everyone is welcome at our adult programs,” he said. “Some people bring their kids. We are really not prescriptive about that type of thing. Some things might require more dexterity but if people feel up for it… It’s people, this is their community library and we want them to part of the programs that feel right to them.”
One of the programs Rees said might not be suitable for children is the newly adapted Book Club 217, a reading club based out of the Grass Valley Library branch which focuses on horror and speculative fiction. Book Club 217, Rees said, is a reference to the infamously haunted hotel room from Stephen King’s The Shining.
“That is definitely an adult program,” he said. “Horror covers some pretty gnarly topics.”
Rees said that although summer won’t last forever, local libraries are always thinking of new ways to engage the community.
“We do work in seasons,” said Rees. “As summer learning starts winding down, and we celebrate that in mid August. (We’re thinking) what can we launch in the fall?”
The Grass Valley Library has also incorporated a program where they basically take the library to seniors in the community, making reading more accessible.
“We’re expanding our senior outreach,” Rees said. “We bring the library out with us to Bret Harte. We do that every Tuesday and it is the best part of my week.
“There’s something for everybody at the library even if it might be something they haven’t heard of. They might be surprised.
“What I want people to know is that the library is a place where they can find something unexpected and communicate with the community,” Rees concluded. “Come get cool and learn something new. We have something going on at every branch in our system. Every branch there is something cool going on, guaranteed.”
This Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Penn Valley Library, Conservation Ambassadors Wildlife will be on hand to share their premier wildlife program that offers a fun and humorous background on animals, backed with scientific evidence and interesting anecdotes.
In conjunction with InConcert Sierra, the Madelyn Helling Library also presents Musical Mondays which include live music out doors at the library beginning at 11:00 a.m. through July 24.
Additionally, Ukelele For The People with Dan Scanlon will run Wednesday mornings at 11:00 a.m. through August 9.
For a complete listing of events held by local branches of the Nevada County Library please visit nevadacounty.evanced.info/signup/calendar.