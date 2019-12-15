‘It’s just part of life today’: Grande Wood Designs liquidating retail inventory, keeping manufacturing site

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Grande Wood Designs has been in business for about 30 years.

Co-owner Joe Grande said he and his wife, Edwina, will be liquidating their retail inventory.

The business will stick around though, through the manufacturing side of the business. The retail business that sells home décor, gifts, lighting and furniture isn’t doing that well, said Joe Grande.

“What we’ve been experiencing over the last few years is that purchasing in-store has dwindled,” said Grande. “We live in an online world today. It’s a sad thing, but it is what it is.”

Almost everything in the store is on sale these days.

Although Grande said he’ll miss his customers dearly, innovation and the subsequent consequence of creative destruction is a natural state of things, particularly in this country.

Henry Ford gave us cars but helped destroy the horse-riding industry, he said as way of example.

“It’s what America’s all about.”

Grande Wood Designs began doing retail in 2008. The shop’s best years were on Plaza Drive. Because of the diverse interior home goods offered, Grande said he could cover every inch of a home’s interior.

Today, most of his customers are “aging out,” selling their homes and downsizing to smaller spaces.

Millennials and Gen-Xers are preferring to go online to find interior home goods, said Grande.

“It’s not a bad thing,” he said. “It’s just part of life today.”

Mostly, Grande is concerned about the lost tax money in the two cities if retail shops go under en masse.

“My taxes are so high these days, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “When I go away, who’s paying for that?”

