The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce presented its 121st Annual Awards on February 4, an installation meant to recognize those who perform outstanding acts of community service.
This year, artist, former mayor, former city councilman, and former member of the Sierra College Board of Trustees David Parker was the recipient of the prestigious Elza Kilroy award.
Parker’s history in Nevada City is vast, and he is dedicated to keeping Nevada City a beautiful, if not quirky and unique, place to live and visit.
“I just joined a great grand list of people who have made our community in Nevada City as wonderful as it is,” Parker said. “It’s a really sparkling town we live in here.
“I almost felt guilty receiving the Kilroy award. It’s been such a journey – wonderful, joyful, laughing, five decades of community service here.”
Parker made his way to the Gold Country in 1971 and has been creating his colorful and whimsical paintings ever since—a far cry from his first “real” job with Tahoe National Forest.
“I was a firefighter and got to do many things (like) Helitack. I was a young man and could do all those things,” he said. “I loved it. And my next longtime job was a bartender for 18 years.”
Parker’s successful election to Sierra College’s board in 1983 was supported mainly by his platform of building a local campus. It took 10 years from the get, but eventually Parker and the board found the perfect location at the top of Litton Hill in Grass Valley. He acknowledges it was a challenging process but one worthwhile.
Eventually an additional Sierra College campus was built in Truckee. Parker would serve on the school’s board for three terms.
“Everything I have done here (is thanks to) the people who have helped me,” said Parker. “This is not an ‘I’ thing, it’s really a ‘we’ thing. But I have definitely been a pied piper for things that happen in this community.
In 1988, Parker founded a group called the Famous Marching Presidents. Each year during Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade the club dress up as former presidents. Parker’s character? Martin VanBuren, the first president of the United States born an American citizen.
The group also performs various acts of community service and even visit local schools to educate students on our founding fathers, which Parker calls some of the great joys of his life.
Aside from their service, Parker considers Famous Marching Presidents an art project, and one of the longest running continuous art projects in Nevada County (though he admits someone may dispute that).
“(The Marching Presidents) came about because I love the parade,” he said. “The Constitution Day Parade is very unique in America. You would think there would be more parades celebrating the constitution. At one time there were only two parades; one on the east coast and one in Nevada City.”
Parker grew up in Contra Costa County, surrounded by orchards and vineyards. He moved to Lodi and eventually would attend Sacramento State University, which calls the “Harvard of the West, on the banks of the American River.” There, he obtained degrees in Recreation Management and Art.
“I had a fraternity brother whose future wife grew up in Nevada City, so I came up here one time. We were riding around on our bikes. We leaned our bikes up against a place called Duffy’s Success (which is currently Golden Era) and it was like a moth to a flame for Nevada City. I didn’t know anything other than it was visually gorgeous. I loved this location. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made.”
In 2016 Parker was elected to Nevada City’s council and served as mayor in 2018-19.
“What I didn’t realize when I moved here is that Nevada City is a vortex of the arts,” said Parker. “Not just painting; you name it. And it’s not just that somebody’s doing it, they are world class. And I didn’t realize the vitality of the community itself. It’s my opinion that everybody here (performs) community service.”
He remembers one particular gentleman who arrived at city hall one day with a full bag of cigarette butts he had taken upon himself to clean up downtown and in natural areas. These contributions, Parker said, make all the difference in a small town.
Through it all, Parker’s main love aside from his adopted hometown remains art in all its forms. A passionate advocate for the arts community, he has been painting his entire Nevada City life. His first one-man gallery show took place above Grumblefinger’s Book Store on Commercial Street. In years since his works have become part of hundreds of different collections, including a years-long run at the then-budding Center for the Arts.
On receiving the Elza Kilroy award, Parker said he was humbled.
“I don’t do this for awards. I do this because I love life, really.
“This has been a journey. And I don’t think anyone thought, you can get a community service award for doing a parade? At the same time I reflected on my life a lot and how I got here and all the people I have met—the thousands of people I have met and worked with. I really know that I have earned it too.”
Achieving such an honor solidifies Parker into the history of Nevada City, a recognition of which he is most proud.
“If I wanted to have a legacy, I think I would want to be known for caring and loving the town that I live in. Supporting it as much as I can, and I think that would be a blessing.”