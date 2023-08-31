For decades, Loana Beeson’s art has encapsulated life in Nevada County. Her often whimsical watercolors of local landscapes, among those abroad, are instantly recognizable to almost anyone who has attended Victorian Christmas, Summer Nights, and other events within the area.
After 63 years, Beeson and her husband Al—who is famous in his own right from his many years of designing area maps—are selling their house in Nevada City and moving to Folsom to be closer to their family. The two will move into a four-bedroom home which they will share with their grandson. Their daughter Nancy, a Nevada Union graduate, lives a five-minute walk around the corner.
88-year-old Loana and her 91-year-old husband say they are ready for the move but reflect on the many years they spent in Nevada County.
“We moved here in 1960,” Al said. “We built the house in 1961 and we moved in here in October 1961. And we kept adding to the house, which now you wonder why we did that because we sure don’t need it all. In the 70s we built Loana’s studio and then we had additions to the house. We kind of overdid it.”
Al was a surveyor for the Forest Service and did consulting forestry work, making timber harvest plans for different entities. Eventually, he ended up in surveying.
The Beeson’s property will be up for sale but in the meantime, Loana said she has a lot of art she can’t take with her. Some are originals, some are prints, and they will all be up for grabs at an October 14 estate sale which their daughter will conduct.
“I am not going to be here; I can’t do that,” she said. “(Al) is going to be here but I am going to stay in our place in Folsom that day. I am just going to let Nancy…whatever she can get for some of the prints that are more expensive, or the originals which are really expensive. If people don’t want them I don’t know what to do.”
The thought of leaving Nevada City is somewhat bittersweet for the Beesons. They both have seen immense change in the area, some not entirely pleasant to their pallet.
“It’s not like it was the way when the artists were there,” said Loana. “We could go downtown and we knew everybody. There’s so many things downtown and I don’t even know what they are. It’s different. I don’t know; it’s just kind of weird.”
“I’ll miss all the different people I met surveying,” Al said. “A lot of them, we had the office across from the courthouse, and someone I did a survey for would stop me and say hi. I just enjoyed working in Northern California forestry, especially on the west slope of the Sierra Nevadas. I enjoyed that. And a lot of work I did was outside but at this age, I can’t do it.”
Loana is adamant that people know she is not slowing down.
“I’m not quitting—no way! I have the computers, the printers, a computer full of all my art,” she said. “I already did artwork for Joe Gagliardi who was in my art class who runs the Chamber of Commerce in Folsom and I have already done posters for him. I got the makings to have a collection of notecards to sell in the street shops already; I’ve got the bridges, the Rainbow Bridge is so neat. I even got the prison!”
Though they will miss the area, Al and Loana Beeson are grateful for their time in our little mining town.
“It’s been great,” Loana said.
