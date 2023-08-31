For decades, Loana Beeson’s art has encapsulated life in Nevada County. Her often whimsical watercolors of local landscapes, among those abroad, are instantly recognizable to almost anyone who has attended Victorian Christmas, Summer Nights, and other events within the area.

After 63 years, Beeson and her husband Al—who is famous in his own right from his many years of designing area maps—are selling their house in Nevada City and moving to Folsom to be closer to their family. The two will move into a four-bedroom home which they will share with their grandson. Their daughter Nancy, a Nevada Union graduate, lives a five-minute walk around the corner.

