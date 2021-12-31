‘It’s an incredible community’: Neighbor helps elderly couple after tree falls on home

A PG&E worker consults with some Mountain F Enterprises workers Thursday off Rattlesnake Road. PG&E has been working closely with tree removal crews in Nevada County to continue to gain access to areas with damaged infrastructure.

Photo: Elias Funez

At 4 a.m. Monday, Barbara Malamatenios and her husband woke to a tree crashing onto the roof of their Grass Valley home.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Malamatenios said.

The tree that hit their home had also struck another large oak tree in its wake. The couple were afraid that the other tree would also fall onto the home after being struck.

Malamatenios, 78, and her husband, 83, couldn’t get onto the roof of their home in order to cut and pry the tree away themselves, for risk of injury. They were unsure if it was safe to stay inside.

Malamatenios told her husband to go to their neighbor nearby, a construction man, who could help them assess whether it was safe to stay in their home.

The man came to the house, climbed to the top of the couple’s roof, cut the tree to remove the excess weight from the home and then cleared the tree away from the home.

Later, he patched the hole in the roof with plywood and cleared off the remainder of the hanging debris.

During this time water was falling into the house, which the man managed by bringing in a small plastic pool, dumping the excess water into it. He didn’t ask for payment, and helped others in the neighborhood with tree removal.

“With all the stuff that’s been going on, we still have a community here that is unbelievable,” Malamatenios said. “People came over asking what they could do. It’s an incredible community in Nevada County that I am just blessed to live in… I’ve been here 43 years and been through many snow incidents, but no trees came down in all of those 43 years, not on my property.”

Malamatenios said that a tree fell on a power line in her neighborhood Monday morning that as of Thursday still had yet to be removed by PG&E. Her and her neighbor have both reported the down power line.

Although the tree has not yet been removed, she said that PG&E calls every day to give updates with a recorded voice that often tells her that workers won’t be able to reach her area that day.

POWERLESS

The peak number of PG&E customers without power in Nevada County was 28,000 on Monday.

Utility crews work to repair damage to utility poles and lines Thursday off Highway 174, near Union Hill Elementary School.

Photo: Elias Funez

As of Thursday, that number has decreased to 18,412 customers without power in Nevada County.

The snow total for the Grass Valley area has been 15 inches from Dec. 21 to Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.

“We made some progress during breaks in the weather, but the new storm coming in (Wednesday) hindered our progress,” said PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

McFarland said Thursday that there were 664 reports of damage done to their equipment from the storm, but that there is more damage they remain unaware of and do not yet have access to because of down trees and road closures.

The mass power outages are due to wind as well as falling trees and debris on power lines and transformers, according to McFarland.

“We’re having trouble getting into the areas we need to fix… Monday the weather was bad, Tuesday we made progress, Wednesday more weather came in and it hampered our progress, (Thursday) we have clear skies, so we’re out there in full force.”

Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 43. Lows tonight will drop to 28.

Sunday will be sunny with a highs around 45, and lows around 32.

Rain is to be expected Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com .