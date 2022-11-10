‘It’s a togetherness’: Veterans of Foreign Wars find friendship in shared experience

Nevada City resident and Vietnam veteran Ed Jacobs shares a picture of one of the many beaches where he found himself during the conflict.

Veterans of Foreign Wars have a place to go in Nevada City.

Tucked into downtown, VFW Post 2655 offers a place for veterans from any branch of the Armed Forces—and from any location—to commingle, celebrate, pay respects, and talk to each other in a way many civilians will never understand.

As a rule, veteran’s halls recognize and welcome any veteran so long as they can provide identification and/or a challenge coin proving their service.

Depending on the day, Vietnam veterans represented at Post 2655 are the majority of those who socialize together and share their experiences.

Everyone has a story

Local resident Dick Corn served in Vietnam as part of the Navy.

“They were trying to draft me and I was just a surfer from Orange County,” Corn said. “(I thought) you’re not gonna draft me! So I joined the Navy Reserves down in Los Alamitos Navy Air Station just to avoid that.”

Signing up for a total of four years of service, which required a year of meetings, two years active, and then another year of meetings, his plans fell short when he was ordered to Da Nang, Vietnam “for further transfer.”

“They sent me to Vietnam,” Corn continued, “and I was there from November 1967 to November 1968 during the Tet Offensive. It was a really busy time there. My security intelligence stuff sent me to China Beach and Marlboro Mountain to Freedom Hill to Dogpatch.”

The VFW Hall means a lot to Corn.

“VFW is a respite for all veterans who have been in a war situation,” he said. “Everyone here served in a battle zone at one time or another. They could be World War II, or they could be Afghan vets and that’s the thing we all have in common. That’s the brotherhood we’ve got here. We’ve all been here, done that. We all have a great appreciation for each other.”

Serving in the Army from 1971 to 1972, Greg Lanfri joined the service the day after graduating high school.

Greg Lanfri proudly stands below the VFW Post 2655 sign his son crafted to hang in the hall.

“(I’m) blessed to be here because I was suicidal when I got there. Thank God I talked to a captain, a preacher. And it changed my life talking to him.”

Lanfri’s brother had been drafted but ultimately couldn’t serve due to a high blood pressure. Lanfri’s decision to enlist was mainly out of the uncertainty of being drafted.

“When I landed in Vietnam I was totally scared, and then I was asking myself, what am I doing here? I was missing my family. It was just the time that I went they had a thing called Charlie II and that just devastated me mentally. I didn’t want to live anymore. But talking to this (captain)…I would love to see if he’s still around and thank him. There’s always someone there to listen to you talk.”

He served 18 months total, and finds solace in talking with the friends he has made at Post 2655.

“This is my therapy for the week,” Lanfri said. “I love coming here and laughing. And when I don’t I am always getting calls, where you at? I love doing stuff for this place. I’ve been doing the yard work and stuff. I like the company. This is the second family I have. And if someone needs something we are always helping each other out.”

Also drafted, Ron Bost served from 1966, returning home in 1968, spending a total of 364 days in Vietnam. He is one of the founders of the Vietnam Vets 535, which now resides inside the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

VFW members gather ‘round for a cold one in chairs designed to represent the branches of the Armed Forces. Entrance to the bar is limited to veterans and their guests.

“I went through the Tet Offensive and I went to a place called Song Be,” said Bost. “There was some rough times but there were some good times over there too. At times (I was scared). We were all 19, 20, 21 years old.

“I believed in my country and I went. They brought us home at 2:00 in the morning in the dark so the protesters wouldn’t spit on us. But you never talked about it.

“Vietnam was basically the first war that was on television so it turned everybody against the veterans. And it took me a long time to be welcomed home. Now if you see another Vietnam vet you say ‘welcome home.’”

For Bost, the VFW hall provides “camarderie. We don’t sit here and talk about war but we all know what we went through. We love each other.”

Later serving as Board President for Nevada County Consolidated Fire, Keith Grueneberg went to Vietnam through his service with the Air Force.

Serving as a firefighter and in law enforcement, Grueneberg made the decision to join the Air Force Reserves thinking it would provide him a chance to serve his country while still maintaining time in the firehouse.

“Then I signed up and went to boot camp then got a four-year activation. So I not only did four years but I did another year extra,” he said. “That was a little different when you get off the planes and there’s a rocket attack going on. I volunteered, and am glad I did it.”

He had little time when there to question his decision.

“Just the fact that we had missions going every day. I was in the special ops unit so most of my missions were at night. You didn’t have time (to quit). I can’t say the year went by very quick because it didn’t but when the monsoons hit we got a little break then.”

Like many others, Grueneberg is glad for the opportunities the VFW offers him to make friends with others who can relate to his experiences. He has been a member of post 2655 but is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“It’s therapy. Everyone was involved but we all have different stories. It’s a togetherness; a brother and sisterhood in here. A good environment. Everybody has life experience and everybody hangs together. “

US Army and Vietnam vet Willie Nobles peruses the photographs of some of the VFW’s members while they were serving.

