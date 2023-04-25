With a name like Achilles Wheel, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that this rock ‘n’ roll band from Nevada City cares about roadways. In particular, the group cares especially about a three-mile stretch on Highway 49 which they adopted—and now care for—seven years ago.
The band’s bassist, Shelby Snow, is the main Adopt-A-Highway organizer of the group as well as its bassist.
“I had a fan of the band who was at the time was the Northern California Adopt-A-Highway supervisor, Dave Boggs,” said Snow. “He mentioned after a show, ‘hey if there’s a stretch of highway up near you guys, I can arrange for that to be your stretch of highway.’ I took it to the band and everyone thought it was a good idea.
“We were looking for something to do, contribute a little bit to my community and most of the fans are based somewhat locally so I thought this would be a great community thing to do.”
A modest group averaging six people meet once a month along the stretch just between the Elks’ Lodge and The Willo restaurant, and do their part to beautify the landscape.
“We go out and we just do a mile stretch each time,” said Snow. “It’s between the 20/49 split and Newtown Road, up by The Willo. And so we’ll do like a third of it at a time. It’s never more than an hour and a half or two hours at a time. I don’t want to ask my volunteers to spend all day. It’s much easier to have them do it for an hour. I have done it on my own when I couldn’t get any volunteers.”
Snow said the volunteers all meet up, usually at the Rood administration building, and are equipped with safety wear like vests, hardhats, goggles, and “grabber things.” Bags are provided by the Cal Trans Adopt-A-Highway program, as is pick-up of the litter and other findings Achilles Wheel and friends collect. Snow is in charge of watching traffic and making sure the crew is safe and out of harm’s way.
“Big stuff, we find a pole to lean it against, somewhere where the Cal Trans guys can come by and get it,” Snow said. “If it’s something we don’t want to carry around we will leave it visible. When we’ve got full bags, we do the same thing. We leave it on a corner or maybe lean it against a stop sign so Cal Trans when they come by they see the bags and grab them like the next day.”
As could be predicted, not everything the crew finds qualifies as “trash.” Snow said the group enjoys looking for strange items that somehow made it from a vehicle to the side of the highway.
“We look for funny stuff,” he said. “We look for weird stuff. Such strange things. Somebody lost a cooler—a small Playmate cooler that had photos. I actually advertised on Facebook trying to find whoevers stuff it was. There was a small, handmade quilt, and photos, and journal pages. I felt really bad because someone was probably missing that stuff. We’ve found precious little cash.”
There is certainly a trend Achilles Wheel and their volunteers have noticed in regards to the litter that dots the banks. The most common items they see are fast food wrappers, cigarette butts, and beer cans.
“That’s not something that blew out of somebody’s truck. It’s somebody just chucking stuff out. The one really positive thing is since we’ve been doing this, there’s less trash on the side of the road than there used to be. When we started, it was a mess; just horrible. It just seems like year after year when we go out, there’s less stuff. The theory is that people don’t see trash so they don’t throw trash. If there’s trash on the side of the road you are less likely to hesitate to throw trash out on the road. It’s the only thing I can think. Or maybe people are just getting more conscious of it?”
The amount of garbage on the roadside doesn’t surprise Snow anymore, though it does give him a sense of accomplishment to see the band’s stretch of road looking more pristine.
“It’s really encouraging once you finish a run and it’s all cleaned up. And it feels like I am doing something. It’s miniscule but it’s something. That stuff isn’t going to make its way into a waterway, it’s not going to poison some animal, or choke a bear. It feels like it’s a good thing to do.”
Snow admits he is Achilles Wheel’s main guy when it comes to the Adopt-A-Highway program, but he’s happy to take the charge. One of the group’s members lives in San Rafael, making it much more difficult to attend the clean ups. Others just have other things going, which Snow said is just part of life.
“Initially we thought it would be good advertising to have a sign at either end of the run,” Snow said. “Lots of cars go out there, especially in the summer, down to the river, so a lot of people see the name of our band. I think it’s good. I’ve heard from a lot of people that hadn’t heard the band but saw our name on the signs.
“Now for me, it’s way more than that now. It’s a crusade. It’s a personal crusade that I have ownership of that piece of road. I know every little thing, every bump in the road. It’s not a huge contribution to the environment or anything like that but it’s something I can do. Something I can own. It feels like a good thing to do.
“Achilles Wheel is about community, it’s about the heart, it’s about cutting loose and all of the good things but it’s more than just good time, party, rock ‘n’ roll. There’s a social message and I like to think that this is maybe my little contribution.”
To volunteer in assisting Achilles Wheel’s Adopt-A-Highway participation, please visit www.facebook.com/AchillesWheelBand.