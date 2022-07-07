‘It’s a big job’: Longtime school superintendent’s assistant retires

Since 2009, Annette McTighe has served as administrative assistant to Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty. Both retired a couple of weeks ago.

McTighe’s role was broader and with wider impact on students than you might think.

She did everything for the governance team from board minutes, facility use, coordinating testing for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress English Language Proficiency Assessments for California tests, along with running the website and handling liability insurance. (Whew.)

“It’s a big job,” she said. “It’s something you have to want to do and be.”

What she didn’t mention was a litany of other tasks, like community fliers and distribution, interdistrict attendance, medical administrative activities, physical fitness testing, wellness, residency, and, of course, superintendent support.

McTighe was first hired at Nevada City Elementary.

“It was a beautiful gem of a school,” she said. “The same year, we closed the school so I only worked for nine months and then got laid off.”

Friends and colleagues encouraged McTighe to apply for her current position, citing her love of education. Clearly, she got the job.

“I love this district,” she said. “My kids went through this district.”

She started in 2008 as a volleyball coach at Seven Hills.

“Schools are being burdened for a lot of reasons, but I think what makes us unique is we’re nestled here in Nevada City with the pine trees and beautiful trails right in our backyard,” she said. “Our resources are rich. It’s like being part of the school district is like being part of a family.”

One thing McTighe is looking forward to is spending time with her biological family. Her daughter is expecting a baby, and she plans on doing some traveling now that she has some more time.

