“It went really well”: 2022 fair draws in huge Ag numbers, attendance

Nevada County Fairgrounds Deputy Manager Katie Bielen shows off the grounds that have been returned to normal following the five-day run of the 2022 fair, which brought in thousands of attendees. Fair staff are now focusing their efforts on upcoming events such as Dry Diggins, the Draft Horse Classic and, new for the fairgrounds, Hangtown Festival.

Photo: Elias Funez

Katie Bielen is serving her first year as the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ deputy manager, but she is no stranger to the Nevada County Fair.

“My mom worked at the fairgrounds, so I literally grew up here,” Bielen said.

Bielen has deep roots in agriculture, having spent much of her youth in 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs. As a teenager, she was a helper at the fair’s animal exhibits.

Her new title finds her “second in line” to Nevada County Fair Chief Executive Officer Dale Chasse.

“I help with what needs to be done. (I) get contracts out for the fair, Draft Horse Classic, and Christmas Fair. I oversee all the employees,” Bielen explained.

The new deputy noted that the agricultural community in Nevada County is imperative to the success of the fair each year.

Not only do they exhibit their animals and contribute to the auctions, local groups organized by the Nevada County Farm Bureau pitch in to clean up the barns once the fair is complete. This leaves the area clean and prepared for the incoming Draft Horse Classic, taking place at the fairgrounds Sept. 15-18.

This year, sales through the Ag mechanics and livestock auctions alone raised nearly $1.2 million.

The auctions, Bielen said, “Support kids and make the community come together. I think that our community needs to know how great they are.”

FANTASTIC FAIR

“On the other side of this year’s fair, the (Treat Street) lines were long,” Bielen added. “The nonprofits did really well. And we have a great relationship with the carnival.”

Figures from Treat Street sales are still being worked out.

Chasse declared the 2022 fair a success, having welcomed 91,000 visitors through its gate Aug. 10-14.

“It went really well,” Chasse said. “It was one of the smoothest fairs we’ve had in a long time. The amount of people and the excitement — it was fantastic.”

Chasse said the busiest days of the fair were Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. On opening day, he said, people couldn’t wait to get back to the fair and visit attractions and exhibits they have largely been missing the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is little if any break for Chasse and his staff before they welcome new events to their almost 90-acre grounds.

“It’s funny, because right after this we go to the Draft Horse Classic so we don’t touch next year’s (fair) until we get out of that.

“We have a couple festivals on the calendar — Hangtown and (Dry Diggings) reggae festival. We usually start thinking about the fair about December and then in January we really hit it hard.”

Clean up after this year’s fair was a breeze, Chasse said. The maintenance staff was able to keep on top of any messes or debris and when the gates were closed on closing night the grounds looked “really good. It was really pristine. Everyone was putting in 110%.”

A gazebo at the end of Treat Street, which was once used as display for horticulture, is slated to be rehabbed for next year’s Nevada County Fair.

Photo: Elias Funez

Revenue accrued during this year’s fair is still being tabulated, largely because of the heavy use of debit and electronic payments.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com