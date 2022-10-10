‘It was a fantastic event’: Brew Fest a success (PHOTO GALLERY)

Grass Valley Brewfest attendees were happy to take in the more than a dozen local breweries on tap in one downtown location Saturday afternoon.

Despite—or perhaps because of—the semi-rare October heat, attendees of the second annual Downtown Grass Valley Association’s annual Brew Fest had what organizers say appeared to be a good time.

The event welcomed 15 different breweries, all offering their own brews on tap. Breweries included Brewbilt Brewing Co., Grass Valley Brewing Company, Crooked Lane Brewing, Nevada County Home Brewers Association, Three Forks, Ribald Brewing, Nevada County Mead Co., Bullmastiff Brewing, Boochcraft, Gold Vibe Kombuchery, and more.

Dave Cowie, co-owner and head brewer for Three Forks, said the event went well.

Folks line up for Farmers Brewing beer during Saturday’s second annual Grass Valley Brewfest.

“It was hot, but that comes with the weather,” Cowie said with a laugh. “People were definitely trying to find shade but there was lots of good beer and friendly people and good food.”

Like a number of other brewers, Three Forks seized the opportunity to share some of its seasonal ales and lagers, which in the fall and winter tend to lean to a heavier, more robust variety.

“It’s a great local event,” Cowie said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get momentum going (for an annual event). It’s a nice time of year to do something like that.”

Brewbilt brewery from Grass Valley, had a selection of four of their brews on tap during Saturday’s Brewfest event.

Bennett Buchanan, Director of Operations at BrewBilt Brewing Company, deemed Saturday’s event a success.

“I think it was a fantastic event,” said Buchanan. “It sold out; over 700 people came through there. There were fantastic brews from other breweries.

“This was our first big public event, our introduction to the community. We had an almost full line-up of beers. We are letting people know we are local and plan on being a big part of the community.”

Buchanan said BrewBilt wouldn’t hesitate to participate in the third annual event.

“100 percent,” said Buchanan. “This is our hometown and we want to represent.”

He added kudos for the event’s organizers, including Grass Valley Downtown Association and Grass Valley Brewing Company, which also had a hand in putting the Brew Fest together.

“It was a beautiful day,” said Mary Ann Boyer of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, citing among other things “good food and new food vendors.”

Robin Galvan-Davies, executive manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association, said Brew Fest was “very successful.”

The 2022 Grass Valley Brewfest attendees got to take home a commemorative 5 oz. glass beer tasting mug during Saturday’s event.

“We had a wonderful team, the Brew Fest committee of staff, board members, and those from the brewing community,” said Davies.

“It got a little warm in the afternoon,” she continued. “(But) we would much rather have it a little warm and have beverages. The stars aligned; it was wildly successful, and ticket sales were robust.”

Davies added that the committee already have plans set for next year’s Brew Fest.

“We already have it on the calendar for October 14 (2023),” she said. “It’s always held on the second Saturday in October. Mark you calendars and save the date.”

“My advice,” she continued, “would be to not wait until the last minute to buy advance purchase tickets. They’re a really good deal, a 15 dollar difference from paying day-of.”

Farmers Brewing out of Colusa was popular among Grass Valley Brewfest attendees Saturday along Mill Street.

Grass Valley Brewfest attendees filled the downtown Mill Street Mall during the second annual event held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More than a dozen local beer and food vendors descended upon the downtown to benefit the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Grass Valley Association.

Band members from the group Dyin Breed, entertain the masses during Saturday’s Brewfest in downtown Grass Valley.

Folks line up for Grass Valley Brewing Co. beer during Saturday’s Brewfest.

Brewbilt Brewing offered many their first opportunity at tasting their beer during Saturday’s Grass Valley Brewfest.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.