Alpha Building

Visitors to Nevada City may have noticed bare windows on the Alpha Building. The building’s owners say that the space is ready for a tenant.

 Jennifer Nobles/jnobles@theunion.com.com

Staff Writer

The 22,000 square foot building at 1221 Broad Street in Nevada City remains unused.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.