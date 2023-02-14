Staff Writer
The 22,000 square foot building at 1221 Broad Street in Nevada City remains unused.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
The 22,000 square foot building at 1221 Broad Street in Nevada City remains unused.
The building’s co-owner Gary Tintle, who shares the property with business partner Ken Baker, said Monday that there are no immediate plans to implement any sort of new business, awaiting a buyer who could usher in a successful endeavor and who could afford to buy the building.
“It’s fair game,” said Tintle. “We all have great ideas but somebody needs some money. Nothing happens unless you’re willing to spend some money and that’s just the way it is.”
Over the years the building has served many purposes, from featuring a hardware/clothing store to the longtime store Broad Street Furnishings, which The Union reported in 2008 was closing after 30 years.
In more recent years, the space has remained vacant, offering little more than window displays for local venues and events.
In 2010, plans to sell the space to California Organics “didn’t pan out,” Tintle said.
Tintle added that the roof has been replaced, as well as a number of other major improvements to the property which was originally constructed in 1917. For many years it was the largest business in the downtown area.
“(We’ve added) all new utilities to the building and it’s all ready to go, but the work needs to be done and there needs to be a determined plan. It’s ready for someone with a good idea and money.”
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.
Live scanner feed here: