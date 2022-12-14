“If she wanted him dead, she would have done it herself. She would have made it look like self defense. She was a badass. The whole hire somebody, that’s just too sloppy for her. She’s one of the most intelligent people you’ll ever meet. It just didn’t make sense. She was a devout Catholic, she wouldn’t commit suicide. But, I went through some low stuff during my divorce, so maybe she was driven by that. It doesn’t add up.”

This was Roseville resident Jon Houde’s reaction Wednesday after a story first reported by the Appeal detailed the strange and mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of both Julie Harding, the former commander of the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Michael Harding. Houde said he was a longtime friend of Michael Harding and felt the full story wasn’t being told by various law enforcement agencies involved in the multiple incidents that ultimately led to the deaths of the pair.

Julie Harding was found dead at a residence in Clay County, Tennessee, on Saturday morning. Clay County Sheriff Brandon Boone told the Appeal on Tuesday that she had died from “a gunshot wound,” but was not able to confirm if it was the result of a successful suicide attempt or possible homicide. Boone said the investigation into Harding’s death, which was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, was ongoing.

“She was found deceased here in our county,” Boone previously told the Appeal. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling her death. The FBI is handling the husband’s death along with the Kentucky State Police.”

Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, previously was reported missing on Sept. 20. He was later found dead in Cumberland County, Kentucky, in early October.

According to multiple sources who spoke with the Appeal on the condition of anonymity, the California Highway Patrol commander may have been involved in a “murder-for-hire” plot against her husband. Officials have not confirmed that allegation as the incident is still under investigation.

A source who spoke with the Appeal, however, claimed that Julie Harding had allegedly hired a man named Thomas Francis O’Donnell to kill Michael Harding. The person said O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport by a law enforcement officer from Kentucky after O’Donnell stepped off of the plane.

According to reporting after the Appeal’s story first broke, jail records showed that O’Donnell, 60, was arrested last Thursday at Sacramento International Airport on an out-of-state warrant.

“Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that O’Donnell was arrested on a murder warrant out of Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was taken into custody before boarding a flight at the airport. O’Donnell is awaiting extradition to Kentucky,” the Bee reported.

Houde, who said he had been friends with Michael Harding for about 15 years and knew the couple fairly well, said the way the story was being communicated by law enforcement agencies and others wasn’t giving the full picture of the situation the couple had found themselves in after just a few years of marriage.

“I want some closure. Mike was my best friend for almost 15 years and he self-destructed hard the past few years,” Houde said of Michael Harding, who he described had a life that was quickly spiraling out of control thanks to a drug addiction. “Julie was the best thing that ever happened to him.”

Houde said Michael Harding had plenty of faults, but all in all, was a good person. A good person that had just gone down the wrong path. Houde claimed that Michael Harding had a history of cheating on the women he dated, was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, and had even ruined his own HVAC business called Around the Clock Heating and Air after “he got busted stealing from customers.”

“Before he got into drugs, he was there for me at one of my lowest points in my life,” Houde said. “We worked for big commercial contractors over the years. He pushed me to open my own business. … He wasn’t a good person when dating women, but outside of that he was a good guy. He was always there for me when I needed him. At the drop of a hat, he was there to help. He was a really good friend.”

Houde also had concerns that Julie Harding was being portrayed in an unfair way as the result of Michael Harding’s sudden death. He said an incident that led to Julie Harding getting arrested last week before she was discovered dead over the weekend had been an ongoing issue.

A police report obtained by the Appeal from the Murfreesboro Police Department reported that Julie Harding had stalked and harassed a girlfriend of Michael Harding’s and then allegedly broke into the woman’s home in October to retrieve a dog.

Houde said that Julie Harding had tried multiple times to get the dog back through both the police department and the girlfriend who he said refused to return the dog.

“They’re making it look like Julie is the bad person. But she’s not. She tried communicating with the girlfriend several times to get the dog,” Houde said.

Houde also claimed that Michael Harding had been in a tough financial situation after his business failed and tried to start up the same kind of business in Tennessee, which he said never got off the ground. The couple had planned to move to Tennessee full time after Julie Harding retired from the California Highway Patrol.

Houde said Julie Harding previously owned two homes, one in Sacramento and one in Lake Tahoe. He said the couple sold those homes and used the money to buy a home in Tennessee. After that, that’s “when things started going sideways,” Houde said.

“He put the house in his name only, even though it was her money. That’s when things started to fall apart,” Houde claimed. “… He was cheating on her. He tried to steal the house by putting it in his name. He had been drugged out for a while, chased his friends out, ruined his business. It was really sad.”

Last week, Houde said what appeared to be federal agents raided the Citrus Heights home that the Hardings were using. He said a law enforcement agency also raided their house in Tennessee. Houde said Julie Harding had been staying at Michael Harding’s house in Citrus Heights. He said she had stayed behind to work and would periodically fly back and forth to Tennessee to be with her husband until she retired.

“They confiscated, after supposedly cleaning the place out, drug paraphernalia,” Houde said of the alleged raids. “But they left a vial of what appeared to be crystal meth and a pipe. They could have been trying to set Julie up. Law enforcement do that from my own personal experience.”

In fact, Houde shared a photo with the Appeal that Julie Harding had taken after the raids of what appeared to be methamphetamine or some other type of illicit substance. The vial in the photo was the same vial Houde claimed that law enforcement personnel left behind.

Those types of drugs, Houde said, are what led Michael Harding over the years to push friends away and lose his business.

“It wasn’t the same guy,” Houde said. “I knew him 11 years prior to that and that just wasn’t his character. He was always the kind of guy you could have a face-to-face conversation with.”

Ultimately, Houde said he just wants to know what happened and he wanted to make sure people knew more about Julie Harding and why she may not have had anything to do with her husband’s death.

“I don’t know to what extent Julie did this. And she could have driven him to kill him. Mike was not the good guy here either,” Houde said. “He definitely really tried to screw Julie over with the divorce and the house. I want to make sure everybody understands there are two sides to it and Julie really tried to get the dog back from the girlfriend. She (the girlfriend) repeatedly flaked off meetings, including at the police department. Police told her to take it to court. It wasn’t right what she did, but the girlfriend’s not exactly the victim either.”

Craig Spence, CEO of Teams Rise Together, a nonprofit helping low-income students, schools, and communities, said he had known Julie Harding since 2015. He also reached out to the Appeal to offer some perspective about his friend.

“Captain Harding was a consummate professional in her work serving our communities and a tremendous role model for young women. She spoke multiple times to groups of youth on healthy lifestyles, building confidence, and making safe choices,” Spence said in an emailed statement. “She assisted in coaching in TRT’s flag football, led workouts for youth, and was always open to providing advice to young adults considering a career in law enforcement. Even in the last year as Captain Harding suffered a serious injury while on duty, requiring multiple surgeries – she remained focused on returning to serving her community.

“Having spoken to her regularly, she shared she was heading to Tennessee with the hopes of finding clarity and recovering personal possessions that had been stolen. Captain Harding had on multiple occasions legally sought to have her beloved family dog returned to her. On October 10, Captain Harding discovered her dog in a local’s yard and simply by calling his name recovered the animal. The tragic loss of both Michael and Julie are tragic and her impact, character, and willingness to help others will be deeply missed.”