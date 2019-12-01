‘It falls on us’: Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to donate to favorite local charities

The holidays are said to be a time for giving. On Tuesday, nonprofits hope the community considers them as an important recipient.

Giving Tuesday is meant to increase money flowing to individuals’ favorite charities. But some Nevada County nonprofits said they haven’t typically seen much of a bump in donations during this time.

According to Gold Country Community Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti, the nonprofit received just $100 last year on Giving Tuesday. Gold Country is currently fundraising for efforts at creating a Nevada County senior center.

Nevada County’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership is helping area nonprofits raise money by establishing a wishlist page on its website, http://www.cnlsierra.org. The page has nonprofits’ desired donation amounts, and what they plan to do with those funds.

“It’s a great way for them to talk about what they need this holiday season,” said Center for Nonprofit Leadership Managing Director Wendy Willoughby. Willoughby said giving this holiday season is particularly important due to food and wage losses that came from the PG&E power shutoffs.

“Across the sector, we’re seeing little spots, little nooks and crannies where the need has grown unexpectedly,” she said.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity Fund Development Manager Jim Phelps agreed, noting that the shutoffs “disproportionately impact the poor.”

This season, Phelps said, people can donate to a variety of different charities: pet programs, services for the elderly, homelessness nonprofits or charities that build homes for those who need them.

“People should give to what they value,” said Phelps.

In a consumer society, Willoughby said, residents should be keenly aware of those not receiving gifts during the holiday season.

“It falls on us,” she said, “those who have, to give to those that don’t.”

