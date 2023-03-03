Staff Writer
At this point, nearly everyone in the area has their own tale, their own harrowing retelling of how the latest storms have impacted day-to-day existence.
As a resident of Cascade Shores, I of course have my own adventures and experiences. Haven’t seen my name in The Union for a few days? That’s because when I lose power, I lose everything: electricity, internet, cell phone, hope. With no way of communicating with anyone in the outside world, it can be lonely and a little surreal.
On Sunday I took a few photos of my back yard, marveling at the foot and a half of snow that had fallen. The snow was steady as could be, never stopping for even a second. But hey—we still had power. All was well.
Then on Monday around 11:50 a.m. I noticed a video on my laptop was buffering. And buffering. I am embarrassed it took me at least a minute to realize that the power had finally gone out, which I knew from experience it would.
The first night isn’t so bad. You catch yourself flipping switches to lights that will not go on. You go to call your friend, but you can’t. It’s novel, really.
For days I watched as the snow kept driving down, knowing that chances are I wouldn’t be going anywhere any time soon. By Tuesday, the same yard I had photographed a couple days prior was unrecognizable. At the time I write this, there is at least four feet of snow in any given area of my yard, and on patches near my fence, over five feet. In our yard alone, we have had three trees fall, one across a PG&E line. All mercifully avoided hitting any valuable property.
My neighbor was able to drive me to my parents’ this morning and when I arrived I couldn’t believe what I saw. I can’t count how many trees are down, not just in the yard but in the neighborhood. Perhaps it’s an over-used term, but it truly resembles a war zone. Just up the road, a power line lies in the road, slack from its normal tautness.
One big tree fell through my folks’ garage, and sadly crashed into our Jeep to complete the job. Enormous icicles suspend from gutters and roofs. At least once yesterday I was reminded of the scene in “A Christmas Story” wherein the hero Ralphie makes up a story about looking up only to have an icicle fall off the awning and break his glasses. It turns out that is a real thing and created in me a real fear.
Up in Cascade Shores, the community is doing what it always does: rallying together and racing to the general store at the first rumor that it might be open. The “big hills” that ascend and descend to and from the shores on Banner-Quaker Hill Road remain impassible, with signs flashing the fact that the road is closed to traffic. The detour on Pasquale Road is open but instead of driving on asphalt, one is driving more on packed-in snow. Cars are likely to slip, if they can make it that far in the first place.
All along the roadways, trees and power lines are snapped in half, fallen limbs cascading over each other in a gnarled twist. I can say, having seen the damage, that the clean-up will be lengthy and intense. Abandoned cars jut out of the berms, creating obstacles for those trying to navigate their way to or from their destinations.
To be clear, there are plows running in Cascade Shores — just not enough to make a real impact on the roadways. Huge piles of snow (that will probably still be there in July) rest on most intersections, the result of the plows that have been trying to mitigate any further chaos.
I think I speak for a lot of people who choose to live where I do when I say: don’t forget about us in the Shores. We’re pretty hearty people and are used to lots of snow but this storm pushed many of us past our comfort level. It’s sometimes hard to be that far from town, but trust me: we’re there. And every flake that melts is one step closer to summer at the lake.