Temperatures in Nevada County should range in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine through most of the week.
In and around Grass Valley the nights will be partly cloudy and cool. Plan on giving the air conditioners a break for a cool off, down as low as 58 by Wednesday and Thursday night.
By Friday, highs in Grass Valley will be around 85 until things start to change for the weekend.
Saturday will bring lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the hottest part of the afternoon.
Not much relief overnight in the foothills with temperatures on Saturday in the high 60s.
The Central Valley will slowly be heating up as the weekend approaches and day time temperatures are set to reach triple digits in areas such as Sacramento, Marysville and Redding.
Saturday highs in Sacramento are forecast to reach 101 and then 104 on Sunday before temps should start to slowly come down over the following days.
In the mountains and along the Sierra Crest, thunderstorms are expected, especially south of Highway 50 on Wednesday with isolated lightning and hail.
On Friday gusty winds and more thunderstorms are expected in the higher elevations along Lassen and Shasta Lake.
Temperatures in the Sierra will reach 82 on Saturday in places like Tahoe City and Truckee.
Fire weather safety warnings throughout the week remind people not to park cars on dry grass and to avoid power equipment that can spark.