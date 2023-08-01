Greenhorn Access

Sun seekers take to Greenhorn Access at Rollins Reservoir to beat the heat during last week’s triple digit temperatures that swept the region. Another bout of high heat is headed our way this next weekend.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Temperatures in Nevada County should range in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine through most of the week.

In and around Grass Valley the nights will be partly cloudy and cool. Plan on giving the air conditioners a break for a cool off, down as low as 58 by Wednesday and Thursday night.