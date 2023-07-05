Kelly Olivier has found that some of her best pieces are unplanned.
“Art really isn’t a calculated result,” she remarked. “It is more emotional than cerebral; more essence than outcome. It takes place in the heart and is of the soul. It manifests through flow and balance. Pottery has made me comfortable with things not being the plan.”
She named her business 404 Ceramics, which is a nod to the classic 404 webpage not found error and to her technology background. Olivier, 25, has a degree in Computer Science from Whitworth College in Washington State. After graduating with honors, she worked full time teaching other university students how to code. But now she makes cups, vases, bowls and ceramic sculptures. “The most honest expression of my life is art, not programming.”
Her work is characterized by vibrant color and intricate design — from Celtic knots to intaglios of leaves, waves and mushrooms. Under her hands clay becomes dragons — intricate plays of power, light and grace. “High technique and a deep knowledge of methods, tools, and glazes is the foundation. But what I am driven to express is deeper than any of that.”
She sells her works at fairs in Nevada County, where she lives and in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she grew up. Her work is also featured in Make Local Habit, a local artist collective in downtown Grass Valley. Her mugs, priced from $40-$120, are prized for their beauty and utility and she puts special care into making handles that are as comfortable as possible. She recently sold her 12” by 12” by 6” ceramic octopus sculpture for $1,500 to a national celebrity. “I love making unique pieces and seeing who they call to,” she said.
Phill Johnson, a game designer and artist, became a fan after meeting her at the Marin Arts & Crafts Show where he bought almost every piece with Celtic knotwork that Olivier had brought to the event. He liked her craftsmanship so much that he came back a second time to buy the remaining pieces. “I ended up commissioning her for some really great custom mugs after that,” he said. “I basically use one of her works every day at this point.”
Jyotish and Devi Novak, spiritual directors of Ananda Sangha Worldwide, praised her as an imaginative artist. “All of her pieces are not only beautiful but filled with love,” they said. “We have several throughout our home, and they bring us joy whenever we see or use them.” Kelly Olivier is a third-generation artist (her mother and grandmother are also artists). She has worked on creative projects all her life.
“I chose programming as a career because it was intellectually satisfying. I loved the puzzle of coding and how it can express genius if it draws from other disciplines. My father was a Director of Engineering at LinkedIn. He taught me that elegant code is created through a combination of visual aesthetic and logical simplicity; everything that distracts from understanding and flow must be pared away. However, what I do now feels more relevant to what humans actually are, and the magic that can be found in following the flow of creation with one’s hands.”
As a child, Olivier dreamed of working with a pottery wheel but couldn’t find the opportunity until she arrived at Whitworth University in Spokane. Though she was a computer science major and a biology minor, she enrolled in every ceramic class she could and became her professor’s first ceramics teaching assistant after completing all the available courses. She spent all her free time at the studio where she learned everything she could about kilns and maintaining advanced equipment.
Before graduating in 2020, she got an internship at a global software company headquartered in Silicon Valley, working on an iOS apps team.
She is inspired by British potters on Instagram and participates in Facebook ceramics groups that share techniques and tips. Olivier loves experimenting with glazes to find different colors, and plans to follow her creative inspirations wherever they may take her. “I tune into the flow of the piece and what it is trying to become,” she said. Contact Kelly Olivier at 404ceramics@gmail.com. To view or buy her work, visit 404ceramics.com.