Students and families from across Nevada County are preparing for graduation ceremonies big and small, from kindergarten to college, and in between, however one of the most memorable for many people is the milestone of leaving high school with a diploma in hand and of course, all the memories.
Alexa Lattyak, a graduating senior and the second highest valedictorian at Nevada Union High School (NU), will be delivering a speech at graduation this morning at 9 a.m. She says she hasn’t processed the feeling yet.
“One minute it was senior prom and now we’re graduating!” Lattyak said. “We are excited to leave the place but not the people.”
Lattyak said her speech will reflect on our community, a small town where everyone is like family. She said many students have known each other since preschool.
Lattyak will be attending University of California in Berkeley in the fall with plans of studying physics and math, and hoping to find time for a dance class.
“I’m very excited,” Lattyak said. “This is going to be a fresh start for me.”
Lattyak said she made the most of her time at NU. Even though her rigorous course load demanded much of her time, she always took dance classes.
“I spent 20 hours a week in the dance room and made my closest friends there,” Lattyak said. “I don’t know how I would have survived without dance.”
Last week of school was very nostalgic, according to Lattyak.
“Everything I’ve been working toward for four years is coming to an end,” Lattyak said.
In the twelfth year of school together, graduation can mean saying good-bye, and that will be hard, according to Lattyak.
“A bunch of us went to Scotts Flat Lake after the senior picnic at Pioneer Park,” Lattyak said. “It’s hard to think we are all going in different directions.”
Some students plan on jumping into the work world or continuing on to more training or schooling, some are off to serve our country in the military.
“I know of people going to Humboldt, Santa Cruz, Southern California, Santa Barbara and San Diego,” Lattyak said.
The transition from having so much support from people looking out for you to being on your own makes Lattyak nervously excited.
“I think junior year some people were confused about their future, but the senior project made me think, what could I possibly do?” Lattyak said. “Senior projects helped me focus on some options.”
Lattyak said she wants to find a career that she is passionate about. She loves nature and living in the mountains.
“I want to travel to Canada and explore it,” Lattyak said. “I have some family there.”
The paradox is that as one thing ends, another begins.
Congratulations to all graduating seniors and your families everywhere.
The Union can only interview a few of you, but our hearts are with all of you.
Principals at the local schools have been asked to send the names of valedictorians and salutatorians.
Valedictorians have all earned a grade point average of 4.0 and above. Salutatorians earn a grade point average just under 4.0.
Mittie “Emma” Abart is the top valedictorian at NU, according to school officials.
Nevada Union High School valedictorians:
Mittie “Emma” Abart, Ario Baker, Teran Baker, Rheanna Codiga, Amelia Glaz, Lily Hallenbeck, Megan Hundemer, Faith Janssen, Avarielle Johnson, Cohen Jones, Ellie Keating, Zoe Keriotis, Jessica Lake, Alexa Lattyak, Jake Lawson, Callum Lindars, Elisie Luisetti, Ella Macias, Clara Star Mairs, Katrina Melissas, Owen Messer, Mckinley Nguyen, Samantha Prosser, Max Schug, Wesley Selby, Gabriel Thompson, Theodore Van Vacas Gagnon, Alissa Vandra, Joumee Walker.
Salutatorian: Olivia Winters.
Bear River High School valedictorians:
Robert Maple, James Haworth, Austin Phipps, Jamey Slater, Anders Torgerson, Sarah DeSart, Elijah Funk, Maya Bussinger, Dakota Ayestaran, Vaughn Hulcy, Brynna Vasques, Seth Lech, Aiden McCormick.
Salutatorian: Madeline Mattson.
