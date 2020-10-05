Interstate 80 roadwork near Nevada state line could impact traffic
Caltrans is set to resume rock excavation with blasting work on Interstate 80 near Farad with 30-minute delays anticipated for east and westbound motorists.
For the safety of the traveling public, Caltrans and Q&D Construction will require temporary traffic holds of 30 minutes or less for rock blasting between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today on Tuesday, Oct. 6and Wednesday., Oct. 7 The California Highway Patrol will be escorting westbound traffic from the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic from Hirschdale Road through the construction zone in a round-robin fashion. Blasting is required to reduce large boulders to a more manageable size for slope stabilization work along the highly traveled interstate.
The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project that will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2021.
Caltrans reminds motorists to “be work zone alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap — quickmap.dot.ca.gov — or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
