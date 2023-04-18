Temporary ramp closures affecting westbound Interstate 80 in Auburn are to be expected by travelers in the region who utilize the ramp. Alternate routes should be planned.
The on-ramp from southbound State Route 49 to westbound I-80, Off-ramp from westbound I-80 to SR-49 and the on-ramp from Elm Avenue to westbound I-80 will be closed Monday, April 17 through Wednesday, April 19 between 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Concrete “k-rail” will be installed along the on-ramp from SR-49 to westbound I-80 as an additional barrier along with the guardrail.
A review of crash data over the past 5 years showed multiple collisions to the guardrail on the entrance ramp from southbound SR-49 to westbound I-80.
Highway message boards have been deployed throughout the area alerting motorists of the closures.
Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free QuickMap app on the App Store or Google Play.
Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
