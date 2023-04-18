Temporary ramp closures affecting westbound Interstate 80 in Auburn are to be expected by travelers in the region who utilize the ramp. Alternate routes should be planned.

The on-ramp from southbound State Route 49 to westbound I-80, Off-ramp from westbound I-80 to SR-49 and the on-ramp from Elm Avenue to westbound I-80 will be closed Monday, April 17 through Wednesday, April 19 between 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.