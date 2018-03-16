 Interstate 80 closed between Colfax and Nevada state line; heavy snowfall | TheUnion.com

Interstate 80 closed between Colfax and Nevada state line; heavy snowfall

UPDATE 1 p.m.

Initial story
Interstate 80 has been shut down from Colfax in Placer County to the Nevada state line, the California Department of Transportation said on Friday morning, March 16.

Chain controls in place:

SR-89 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Woodfords to Markleevillle.
R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, Pickett's Junction to Bliss State Park.
R1 Bliss State Park to the Plumas County Line.

SR-267 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, Kings Beach to Northstar.
R1 Northstar to truckee.

SR-28 is R1 Chains are required – snow tread tires allowed, Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

US-50 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

SR-88 is Closed at Peddler Hill due to snow.
Is also closed from Silver Lake to Kirkwood.

This story will be updated.