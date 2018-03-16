Interstate 80 closed between Colfax and Nevada state line; heavy snowfall

UPDATE 1 p.m.

SR-88 over Carson pass has re-opened with chain controls. I-80 remains closed at this hour. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) March 16, 2018

Traffic Update: SR-89 has reopened. I-80 SR-20 Old 40 SR-88 All remain closed at this time due to conditions. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) March 16, 2018

Initial story

Interstate 80 has been shut down from Colfax in Placer County to the Nevada state line, the California Department of Transportation said on Friday morning, March 16.

More Snow in the Sierra!

24 hour snowfall reports as of 8ish this morning. Snow continues to fall, travel in the Sierra will remain difficult through Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/Wlux6dBsOR — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 16, 2018

Chain controls in place:

SR-89 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Woodfords to Markleevillle.

R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, Pickett's Junction to Bliss State Park.

R1 Bliss State Park to the Plumas County Line.

SR-267 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, Kings Beach to Northstar.

R1 Northstar to truckee.

SR-28 is R1 Chains are required – snow tread tires allowed, Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

US-50 is R2 Chains are required on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

SR-88 is Closed at Peddler Hill due to snow.

Is also closed from Silver Lake to Kirkwood.

This story will be updated.