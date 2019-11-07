Intero Real Estate donates $5,500 to local nonprofits

Intero Real Estate Services and their realtors recently presented the Friendship Club a grant for $3,000 in recognition of their efforts to empower disadvantaged young girls who are striving for a better education, career and future. Every Intero agent gives a portion of their commissions to help raise funds for many Nevada County nonprofits. To date, more than $20,000 has been donated to the Friendship Club and over $122,000 for all the nonprofits Intero supports.

Additionally, in September Intero and their agents donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls golf event at Winchester Golf course in Meadow Vista. The Boys and Girls Club provides safe and healthy environments for pre-high school kids. Those who feel a specific nonprofit benefiting local children could need additional funding can call 530-615-0111.