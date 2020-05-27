Intero gives back to Nevada County’s hungry
Intero Real Estate and all of their realtors recently delivered a grant to the Nevada County Food bank. Since the pandemic, the number of people in need of food in Nevada County people has quadrupled. Food Bank “front line” workers have really stepped up to help fill a tremendous need in trying times. Pictured are Intero representatives presenting a check in front of the Food Bank’s truck in Grass Valley, which was recently bound for Truckee where they will help feed an estimated 600 people.
