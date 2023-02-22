Fiona Baker will be graduating from Bitney Prep Charter High School in 2024, but she has already chosen a career path in the legal profession partly due to the experience she has gained through an internship at Hendricks McFarlane, P.C. law practice in Grass Valley.

Each Wednesday, Baker does not go to a classroom, but performs clerical duties and note taking during meetings at the law firm.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email, mboll-see@theunion.com.