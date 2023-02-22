Fiona Baker will be graduating from Bitney Prep Charter High School in 2024, but she has already chosen a career path in the legal profession partly due to the experience she has gained through an internship at Hendricks McFarlane, P.C. law practice in Grass Valley.
Each Wednesday, Baker does not go to a classroom, but performs clerical duties and note taking during meetings at the law firm.
The internship and an advisory program makes up 20% of her workload at Bitney and is a requirement for graduation at the public charter school.
“I truly enjoy all of it, as it takes two of my favorite school subjects and smashes them together to create something that I can use the best of both worlds in, which are history and English,” Baker said. “I enjoy sitting in on meetings. It really allows me to experience what a day-to-day would look like for an estate lawyer.”
Dylan Hendricks agreed to be Baker’s mentor and says that Baker is the second student who has interned with the firm.
“She’s an incredible young woman. It’s so nice to be part of a program like this. I wish I’d had a similar opportunity as a student,” Hendricks said. “Fiona is the second Bitney Prep student who has interned with Hendricks McFarlane, P.C., and both students have been incredibly bright, enthusiastic, and helpful. We try to balance routine law office tasks such as filing, scanning, and creating mailing lists with exposure to the “real” practice of law — introducing them to the various estate planning documents, explaining how estate planning and trust administration work, taking them to watch a court hearing, and introducing them topically to other areas of law.”
Learning through experience and relationships is the basic philosophy behind the internship and advisory program at Bitney Prep Charter High School in Grass Valley called Big Picture Learning. Bitney teachers first learned about the program from colleagues at the MET Sacramento High School and visited that location to learn more about it.
With under 100 students attending Bitney, each student receives an individualized plan that they themselves help design. An advantage of a small school is that everyone is recognized and known.
“We focus on each student individually, so they find out about what they want to learn,” Director Jonathan Molnar said.
As they progress through grades 9 — 12, each student works with the same advisory teacher that builds the skills a person needs to thrive in the workplace. The student participates in surveys about interests and talents, and then selects an internship from a list of over 200 businesses and organizations, or they pick up the phone and find one of their own.
“On Wednesdays, that’s what students do. They go to an internship, or work on what we call a learning through internship project, if they are not ready for a full internship,” Molnar said. “First, we get them ready. They do workplace safety training. They write resumes. They call people. They do research in different fields.”
Freshman Aika Rainsbarger is interning at the Nevada City Police Department.
“I chose the internship with the police department because I like helping the community and seeing the community get better… I want to be with the CIA as a secret agent when I’m older. At NCPD I am learning penal codes, the levels of crime and more,” Rainsbarger said.
A few years ago, public education started phasing out the Regional Occupational Programs (ROP) and replacing them with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs; however, even a big school could only offer a few pathways.
“If you are interested in culinary, or ag mechanics, or welding, that’s great, but it is limited.” Amy Pugel, an advisor and science teacher at Bitney said. Bitney can help place a student in a business that may not be inside that path.”
Internship opportunities in Nevada County are abundant according to Molnar. So many people are open to having the teens come in and help out. Students and their advisor first go to the business and talk to the person who has agreed to be the mentor. If it’s a good fit, the student does a few shadow days. When the mentor and the student train together, the student gets hands-on experience.
It’s not uncommon for a business to hire a student after graduation. Some students have been hired at veterinary clinics, solar installment companies, and restaurants around the area, Molnar said.
“I believe the internship with the NCPD can help me get experience for future jobs… I am only in this internship thanks to Bitney Prep,” Riansbarger said. “Their Big Picture Learning program gives me the chance to have this internship.”
A key to the success of students at Bitney is the connections they make with their advisory teacher. The advisory program is a structured, required class that supports social-emotional learning as well as a student’s academic progress.
The student is held accountable if mistakes are made through restorative practices and regular check-ins with the advisory teacher.
“It’s not just a study hall…we do a biweekly check-in where we ask them what are your anxiety levels right now? Have you been sleeping? Have you been eating? Do you have enough food at home? How much enjoyment are you getting out of your free time?” Pugle said. “Checking in on their mental health. They have to fill out a log so we can keep track of their learning.”
Being aware of their own progress and learning, as well as their weaknesses, is part of the important lessons students are exposed to through their internship.
Another student, Brenden McSweeny from the class of 2025 has an internship at Empire Mine Historic Park. McSweeney started out working the grounds and gardens with park employee Jenifer Woods, and now the Maintenance Supervisor Mike McBride has McSweeny working on all aspects of maintenance including bridge work on the Independence Trails and the Point Defiance Trials and maintaining vegetation.
“Brenden is fantastic. He’s a go-getter. He trains with all of us. We can mold him into a great worker, and that’s what the program is all about,” McBride said. “Sometimes I forget how young he is. He is an outstanding worker and he has a good head on his shoulders.”
Lily Raiche interns at Paw Spa in Brunswick Basin under the watchful eye of her mentor Victory Lapp. Paw Spa is a pet grooming service that offers clients full-service grooming, haircuts, and summer shave-downs — not to mention those emergency appointments for skunk and flea baths.
“Lily helps with bathing, blow drying and cleaning. She’s doing great,” Lapp said.
Bitney Prep Charter High School is located at 135 Joerschke Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information, go to their website: https://bitneyprep.net/.