International Harvester Sierra Fall Rallye returns

The 13th Annual International Harvester Sierra Fall Rallye will feature Scouts, pick-ups, Travelall vehicles and a few tractors. International Harvester vehicles of the past dating back to the 1920s will be on display at the event. The unique collection will be in all conditions, from stock to rusty to fully restored. Family-friendly activities will include kids’ games, raffle prizes, catered food and more. The event is hosted by IH Parts America. For additional information visit them at http://www.ihsfr.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/IHSFR. Admission and parking are free, however there will be a $40 charge to participate in the vehicle judging and adult and kids’ games.