Interim tag gone, Renfrow named Truckee Police Chief

Truckee Chief of Police Danny Renfrow is new to the title, not to the job as he has spent the last 18 years with the Truckee Police Department.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

TRUCKEE — Danny Renfrow became the new Truckee Police Department Chief of Police this week.

Renfrow is a third generation Nevada County resident and has been with the department for close to 19 years. He is the first Truckee Police Chief to have exclusively served this organization in his law enforcement career.

“I have been fortunate to serve under and with some incredible leaders, each of whom has helped me to learn, grow, and advance,” Renfrow said in a news release. “I have had the unique opportunity to have either worked in or directly supervised every sworn assignment in the Truckee Police Department, which I believe provides an exclusive perspective of our overall operation and ways to improve our service.

An extensive hiring process took place in March 2022, including interviews with a community panel, public safety panel, town employee panel, the town’s department head team and police command staff. At that time, Truckee Town Manager Jen Callaway made the decision not to move forward with the candidates and asked Renfrow if he would continue to lead in the acting chief role that he had been serving in since January 2022.

This month, the chief position was reassessed by Callaway who said, “I have been proud of the leadership Chief Renfrow has demonstrated over the past 11 months and his commitment to Truckee over the last 19 years. When evaluating the chief selection, I asked for input and feedback from the police command staff, Police Officer’s Association, town executive leadership team, and the community’s Chief Advisory Committee. It was clear to me that his management of the Truckee Police Department and contributions as a town department head are supported and valued. It also reinforced my confidence in his skills and ability to protect the safety and well-being of our community with a community focused vision for many years to come.”

When asked about his vision for the future of the Truckee Police Department, Renfrow said, “I am blessed to serve with the finest men and women, both sworn and professional staff, who dedicate every effort, every day, to protect and serve our community at the highest levels. My goal is to focus on enhancing our strong, positive, and community-focused work and seek innovative ways to keep our community safe well into the future. I will continue bringing a true servant’s heart to our work with the highest level of commitment to our community, town, and police department team.”

Renfrow is a dedicated family man who enjoys golfing, boating, and watching his son and daughter play sports with his wife and goofy labradoodle, Ollie in toe.