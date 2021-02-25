Interim city manager could be in place for 6 months
Nevada City’s search for a long-term city manger could take up to half a year, according to Mayor Erin Minett.
After its closed session Wednesday evening, the City Council reported no action was taken on a item discussing the potential permanent city manager appointment.
Joan Phillipe, former city manager for the cities of Colusa and Clearwater, was named interim city manager effective Feb 15.
“I just want to thank the council for the opportunity to work with you over these next several months,” Phillipe said at the meeting. “I’m pleased to be here. I’ve loved Nevada City for a very long time. I have some history here.”
The council agreed to part ways with former city manager Catrina Olson in the closed session of its Feb 3 meeting.
Minett said the council will consider a public meeting to get community input on the selection, though there’s no timeline on when that will happen.
Minett estimated the search could take four to six months.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
