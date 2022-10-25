Interfaith gearing up for holiday season: Hunger Run taking place Saturday

Interfaith Food Ministry is ready to welcome the holiday season, announcing two events that will benefit its cause of preventing hunger in Nevada County.

The organization’s seventh annual Hunger Run will take place this Saturday, October 29, and will be held just before the inaugural Drive Away Hunger Golf Tournament. Both events will take place at Alta Sierra Country Club.

The activities will raise funds for the “Sponsor A Family For The Holidays” program which assists those in need by providing all the accoutrements for a traditional holiday meal.

“Holidays are a difficult time for those in need,” said Phil Alonso, executive director of Interfaith Food Ministry. “Our goal is to provide a full Thanksgiving and Christmas meal to over 2,000 families.”

Alonso acknowledged that inflation has hit many in community hard, and without the generosity of the community many families could go without their holiday meals.

The Hunger Run begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and is a 4K/8K run or walk on the grounds of the country club. Registration cost is $25 for adults and teens, $20 for kids aged six to 14, and free for children under five.

The golf tournament will begin later that morning at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The fee to participate is $115 per person or $100 for Alta Sierra Country Club members.

To register for either event please visit interfaithfoodministry.com.