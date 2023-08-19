IFM Photo

Newest member of the Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County (IFM) team, Victoria Lindsay, stands in front of food storage facilities. Lindsay will now be managing marketing and communications for IFM.

Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families in Western Nevada County, is pleased to announce the hiring of Victoria Lindsay as the newest member of their compassionate team. Victoria brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, and her addition to the company is expected to further strengthen Interfaith Food Ministry’s mission of reducing food insecurity in Nevada County.

Victoria joins Interfaith Food Ministry as Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for generating donations, support and community awareness of their mission. With almost 20 years of experience in marketing and advertising, she has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and a wealth of knowledge.