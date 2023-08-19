Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families in Western Nevada County, is pleased to announce the hiring of Victoria Lindsay as the newest member of their compassionate team. Victoria brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, and her addition to the company is expected to further strengthen Interfaith Food Ministry’s mission of reducing food insecurity in Nevada County.
Victoria joins Interfaith Food Ministry as Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for generating donations, support and community awareness of their mission. With almost 20 years of experience in marketing and advertising, she has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and a wealth of knowledge.
”We are thrilled to welcome Victoria to the IFM family,” said Phil Alonso, Executive Director. “Her extensive knowledge and skills will be instrumental in helping our mission. We believe that Victoria will make valuable contributions to our organization and play a key role in our continued success.”
”I am excited to be joining IFM and help this wonderful organization continue to provide quality, wholesome food to those in need,” said Victoria. “I look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth, leveraging my skills and experience to drive meaningful impact in my community.”
IFM is confident that Victoria’s role will further enhance their ability to meet the needs of their clients and exceed their expectations. With a strong commitment to delivering supplemental food to seniors, families, and single adults in Nevada County, IFM continues to expand its partnerships and highly efficient operation thanks to their strong buying power, and low overhead operating model thanks to their amazing volunteers.
About Interfaith Food Ministry:
Interfaith Food Ministry has provided supplemental food in Western Nevada County since 1987, serving over a million seniors, families with children, and single adults. Now, their building on Henderson Street provides more food storage and the ability to serve a greater number of clients.
