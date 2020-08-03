Interfaith Food Ministry in need of volunteers, donations

Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) is currently in need of volunteers, as the demand for supplemental food has increased due to the ripple effects of COVID-19.

IFM is continuing its drive thru distributions at 440 Henderson St., just blocks from downtown Grass Valley. Those in need of food can stay in the car, but are encouraged to bring an ID to register for a preferred pick-up day to avoid long lines.

IFM’s food supplies have been adversely affected by COVID-19. While IFM has the benefit of lower food prices due to buying in bulk, food costs have gone up substantially. The cost of simple staples, such as canned foods, peanut butter and tuna have increased due to unavailability. As a result, food and monetary donations are urgently needed. IFM has expanded partnerships with United Way, which include new high school food pantries in the fall, Gold Country Senior Meals on Wheels, the Sierra Harvest Gleaning Program, as well as the Friendship Club.

IFM has been designated with (the highest) “Platinum” status through the nonprofits transparency agency Guidestar. This is a recognition that is only given to nonprofits that exemplify complete transparency through proven documentation and statistics on operations and where donors’ money goes.

Awarded by the state of California as nonprofit of the year in 2018, IFM is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County since 1987; having served more than 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults over 33 years.