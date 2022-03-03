Interfaith Food Ministry announces new development director

Shelby McNamara is Interfaith Food Ministry’s new development director.

Photo courtesy of IFM.

Interfaith Food Ministry has hired Shelby McNamara as their development director. She will oversee the fundraising, events and communications for the organization.

McNamara’s experience includes running Chambers of Commerce in the East Bay including Pleasanton and Danville. She has over 30 years of experience in fundraising, volunteer management and communications.

“I’ve always worked in nonprofits that are volunteer-driven and I know how crucial they are to the success of the organization. I’m excited to jump right in and use my skills to increase the awareness of IFM within our community,” said McNamara. “We are kicking off our March Matching Campaign this week as well as planning for our first Golf Tournament in October. Many great things are in the works!”

“Shelby’s background is well suited for IFM,” said Phil Alonso, IFM’s executive director. “She will be an integral part of the organization, and I look forward to seeing her and our newly formed Fundraising Committee of volunteers accomplish great things for IFM. Not only is fundraising critical to the success of IFM’s mission but communicating our stories to the public and acknowledging our supporters are also crucial items that Shelby and her team will be working on.”

McNamara can be reached by email at shelbydd.ifm@gmail.com or by phone at 925-785-1499.