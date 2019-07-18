Interfaith Food Ministry and Grocery Outlet’s July Food Drive

Hunger does not take a summer vacation. During the entire month of July, Grocery Outlet of Grass Valley is hosting the annual “Independence From Hunger” food/fund drive to support Interfaith Food Ministry. The Nevada County community is invited to stop by Grocery Outlet to help families in need. Grocery Outlet will match every dollar ($5 or more) donated through July 31.

Grocery Outlet is located at 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Interfaith Food Ministry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in western Nevada County since 1987. Over the past 32 years, they have served more than 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults.