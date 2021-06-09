Intanko Fire 70% contained: Blaze appears to be under control

Firefighters appeared to have the Inantko Fire under control as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

While the blaze was reported as having burned over 900 acres and was 70% contained as of 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said the fire seemed to be largely under control.

All mandatory evacuation orders imposed Tuesday afternoon have been lifted, according to Leslie Williams, a public information officer with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighting units combating the blaze appear to have the situation largely under control, and no further structures had been destroyed by the fire, according to Mary Eldridge, a Cal Fire spokesperson.

“Our firefighters are strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots,” she said.





One structure was destroyed and a number of residences close to Beale Air Force Base were threatened by the blaze on Tuesday. An advisory evacuation warning was still in place as of Wednesday afternoon for residents in the area around Intanko Lane where the fire started, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Personnel with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, as well as firefighters from other departments including Roseville Fire, Linda Fire, and Smartsville Fire, had worked through the night to stem the blaze, receiving substantial assistance from air units including helicopters, as well fire bulldozers on the ground, Eldridge said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com