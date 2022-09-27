Inspiring tomorrow’s tech: Sierra Commons hosts “Ceos and Tacos” event

Dan Castles, representing Telestream, was one of about 30 local CEO’s to take part in a Tacos and CEO’s event held at Sierra Commons Business Igniter Tuesday. The group brainstormed about ways to overcome challenges that the county faces when it comes to tech.

Photo: Elias Funez

A group of Nevada County’s tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators gathered Tuesday at Sierra Commons in Nevada City for “CEOs and Tacos,” an opportunity to share information, network, and brain storm.

Aside from celebrating Taco Tuesday the event focused on the tech community in the area—the challenges it faces and the victories it celebrates.

Sierra Commons has established itself as an ally to business leaders and developers within Nevada County. Founded by Robert Trent in 2009, Sierra Commons serves as the region’s first co-working space, supporting business owners, freelance workers, and remote workers to achieve success in a supportive and nurturing atmosphere.

Tuesday’s meeting was an effort to ignite tech business and unite those in the industry.

The local CEO community was invited to brainstorm their ideas on the local tech community.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We got some funding to ignite the tech community in Nevada County, “ said Sierra Commons Board of Directors Chair Erika Kosina. “And we thought the first thing we wanted to do was to figure out how to be most effective with that funding.

“So we wanted to bring together the people who are close to it—tech business leaders, those in the tech industry. To hear straight from the horse’s mouth: what do you need to be successful?”

“CEOs and Tacos” was sponsored by Dan Castle, CEO of Telestream who was also in attendance.

“Tech has been here in Nevada County for 50 years,” said Castles, “and what it looks like now is brand new. What I would want people to know is that there are so many moving pieces going on, but it’s new and different. It’s a different tomorrow than what Nevada County has seen for the past 50 years.”

The soiree—catered by Sierra Nevada Camp Chef, whose staff is currently attending Sierra Commons’ Business Ignitor course—welcomed many prominent business leaders including Castles, Nevada City mayor Douglass Fleming, and Gil Mathew of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council. About 30 people were in attendance.

Chris Anderson, who operates a co-warehousing business at the former Grass Valley Group location, was on hand to introduce himself to the local CEO group Tuesday at Sierra Commons.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I don’t know when there was this many leaders together in one place, post pandemic,” said Robert Trent, who also serves as executive director. “Sierra Commons has been working in and supporting the tech sector since we started.

“In the pandemic we realized there is a need to support this sector and there’s been a lot of changes. We applied for a grant with Nevada County and that helped fund some activity to re-energize the tech sector with the goal of launching two to three companies in the next three years.”

Despite the continuing growth of technology-related businesses in Nevada County there is a challenge in obtaining employees, and luring some who may live in other areas.

“As we refocused on this sector we realized there’s a lot of rebuilding to do,” Trent explained. “I did a series of ten informational interviews with people in this sector to see what they thought might be a good next step; one of the things was a need to just shake the trees, and see who’s here and see who falls out of the tree and identifies this community.”

Trent added that so many people have moved to Nevada County who have worked at such tech giants as Google, but there are also people who have been in the community for some time, and there’s a new generation of techies lending their take on the business.

“There (are) young people emerging as leaders,” he said. “It’s happening and it’s time for the next generation and the next iteration. Nevada County and Sierra Commons want to be a catalyst and encourage forward momentum.”

For more information on Sierra Commons please visit sierracommons.org.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.