In 2006, Suzanne Marriott lost her husband Michael to multiple sclerosis after being his caregiver for the 10 years since his diagnosis.

The time spent caring for him and adapting to changes led Marriott to journal her experiences, an outlet for the stress and pressure that comes with the responsibility of taking care of a loved one day in and day out.

