In 2006, Suzanne Marriott lost her husband Michael to multiple sclerosis after being his caregiver for the 10 years since his diagnosis.
The time spent caring for him and adapting to changes led Marriott to journal her experiences, an outlet for the stress and pressure that comes with the responsibility of taking care of a loved one day in and day out.
Suzanne and Michael’s journey led Marriott to pen her own story, which she said she hopes will offer inspiration for others who find themselves in a similar predicament. Marriott is a resident of Grass Valley and said that she has always had a knack for writing.
“I have always written,” said Marriott. “I live at Wolf Creek co-housing so I did a lot of writing when we were starting out, 2006 and on, putting articles in various local publications to bring that to awareness. I was also a teacher for 30 years and the last several years of my career I was the grant proposal writer for my district. This was Newark Unified School in California, near Fremont.
“That taught me a lot about the economy of language. I’ve just written in journals and I did have something in ‘Healthy You’ through The Union. So I guess I have always been a writer in one way or another.”
Throughout her husband’s illness, Marriott kept detailed journals and said her writing helped her process things as they popped up. During the 10 years she cared for Michael, Marriott participated in Jungian-based therapy. Her therapist suggested she compile her experience into a proper book, saying that it could inspire anyone going through a life change. Now, Marriott is set to release “Watching For Dragonflies: A Caregiver’s Transformative Journey” on June 6.
“It’s not like reading a journal because the journals were my basis for remembering and for being accurate,” Marriott said. “But it’s a story that reads almost like a novel. As you go through it you see how I changed and grew; how our marriage changed and grew and intimacy increased. And although it does pertain to MS its appeal is much broader. A caregiver to anyone could relate to my story because there are so many things that are universal. Although my husband had MS, that does not limit my book.”
Marriott said that she thinks “Watching For Dragonflies” shows how she changed both psychologically and spiritually over the course of her journey, which she refers to as “transformative.” She and Michael, she admitted, had their squabbles like any married couple but realized when dealt the hand of multiple sclerosis that he might not be able to withstand the contentious points of their marriage. She took on the approach of becoming responsive rather than reactive. She also found within herself a power she didn’t know existed.
“I developed an assertiveness in dealing with a medical profession that often was wonderful and helped my husband enormously, but there were instances when it didn’t and when things were not right,” she said. “And I was able to be assertive and confront what was going on and make changes. That’s part of my growth. And I also relied on a lot of spiritual practices. Tibetan Buddhism was important in my journey, also active imagination, hypnotherapy, and Shamanic journeys.”
Through it all, Marriott said she feels no resentment in regard to being thrust into the position of being a caregiver.
“Strangely enough, I wasn’t (resentful) because I was so in love with my husband. And (his disease) happened gradually over 10 years so we just together confronted and dealt with and coped with each change. He went from driving with one leg to walking with hiking poles to eventually being in a wheelchair. Another amazing thing is that although he had all these hospitalizations, he also had all these amazing remissions. We had loved to travel, we had loved to hike, we loved to do many outdoor things and we just found modified ways to do the things we loved to do.”
Marriott remembers the very moment that led to the title of her book.
“We were on the Eel River and that’s where Michael had the luminous experience with dragonflies and where the title for the book came,” she said. “With MS, heat is the enemy; it is very difficult and you can go into exacerbations and they just can’t function.
“But the water in the Eel River was cool enough that Michael found he could walk across this narrow part of the river unaided because the coolness of the water just made things work for his legs. I was just swimming and he was just standing at the far bank looking at something and I went over and said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I’m watching the dragonflies.’ And they were flitting among the reeds. And he said, ‘I walked all the way out here without my poles, and these dragonflies are my reward. And they were just so beautiful with the iridescent colors in their wings, and it just caught the sunlight. From that point on, dragonflies were a transformative symbol for Michael. They represented his strength, his ability to be whole, and he became a collector of dragonflies-little pins and pictures. So I took that on after his death as my symbol. To me, they not only helped me find my own strength but I saw it as a sign of Michael’s spirit being able to fly.”
“Watching For Dragonflies” will be released via Books Forward and will be available locally at The Book Seller, where Marriott will hold a reading on July 22 at 2:00 p.m. The book will also be available via Amazon.
For more information and to pre-order her book please visit SuzanneMarriottAuthor.com.