INSERVICE: Dawson W. Hoover

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Dawson W. Hoover graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Hoover is the son of Shelly L. Hoover of Grass Valley and Jeff S. Hoover of Sacramento.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2017 graduate of Granite Bay High School, Granite Bay, Calif.