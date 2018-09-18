Inmate at-large, walks away from Washington Ridge camp

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the California Correctional Center on Washington Ridge in Nevada County today, according to a press release.

Justin Tyquiengco was discovered missing during an inmate count around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday; he was last seen at 3:30 a.m.

Correctional, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol units have been informed and are currently searching for the inmate.

He is 5’10” tall, 174 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Tyquiengco was convicted on a robbery and firearms charge in Contra Costa County, the press release states.

Anyone with information on the search should call 911 or the correctional watch commander at 530-257-2181 ext. 4173.