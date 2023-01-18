Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City

The women and men’s wards of the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City continue to house inmates and have suspended visitations.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

A female inmate’s death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City is currently under investigation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office after she was discovered unresponsive in her cell Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Amy Wayne Morris, 40, of Truckee, was identified as the inmate who died.