A female inmate’s death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City is currently under investigation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office after she was discovered unresponsive in her cell Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Amy Wayne Morris, 40, of Truckee, was identified as the inmate who died.
Morris was arrested by the Truckee Police Department for domestic violence and was booked into a Truckee jail at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.
On Monday, Morris was transferred to the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility at an unspecified time.
On Tuesday morning at about 9:22 a.m., Morris was discovered unresponsive. According to sheriff’s officials, she was in a jail cell by herself.
“Upon locating Ms. Morris in her solo cell, life saving measures were immediately initiated by correctional staff and Wellpath jail nurses prior to paramedic’s arrival,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “Morris was then transported by ambulance to Sierra (Nevada) Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 10:28 a.m. that morning.”
A coroner’s investigation is underway, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.