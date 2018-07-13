Injured Vets Golf Tournament set for July 25

Registration is currently open for the upcoming Injured Vets Golf Tournament.

The annual fundraising golf tournament is set for July 25 at Lake Wildwood Golf Course. The event is put on in conjunction with Patriots Honor, an organization dedicated to empowering wounded veterans to pursue their passions while overcoming the challenges of rehabilitation and reintegration into civilian life.

To learn more, register or donate to the event visit http://www.injuredveteranstournament.com. The cost to register is $125 per person.