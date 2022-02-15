Informational program on proposed Grass Valley mine
The Business and Professional Women of Nevada County will host a Zoom program for community members interested in learning more about the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. The program will discuss the community’s key concerns, including impacts to health, quality of life and the economy. There will also be information on actions to take for those wanting to stop the opening of the mine. The 20 minute presentation will be given by Nevada County residents Josie Crawford and Barbara Rivenes, following by a Q&A segment. The Zoom meeting link can be found at The Business and Professional Women of Nevada County’s website at: http://bpwnevadacounty.org.
