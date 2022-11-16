Independent report released on Idaho-Maryland Mine project

An independent study on the proposed re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine is scheduled for mid December and will be hosted by Robert D. Niehaus, the author of the independent report recently released by Nevada County.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

This week Nevada County released the independent report addressing the economic impact of the proposed Idaho-Maryland mine project.

The report was prepared by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc., who conducted a study evaluating the costs and benefits of the proposed Nevada County project.

A webinar with Niehaus is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. and will include an overview of the purpose and findings of the 90-page report followed by questions and answers. Attendees were encouraged to submit questions in advance online.

“Potential costs include increased need for public services, while potential benefits include increased economic activity, employment, wages, and tax revenue,” the report said.

Rise Grass Valley, a subsidiary of Rise Gold Corp., would construct and operate the proposed project. The project would bring an estimated 312 jobs to the area.

“The county’s independent economic evaluation confirms the Idaho-Maryland Mine project will create hundreds of new high-quality local jobs and generate millions of dollars in new local taxes for public services,” Rise Gold spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales said.

Rise Gold CEO Benjamin Mossman holds a section of core sample containing chunks of gold. The sample was taken during exploratory drilling done off of East Bennett Road and prompted the company to pursue the proposed re-opening of the Idaho Maryland Mine.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The report found “no conclusive evidence to assert that the proposed project would have a significant impact on local property values after conducting rigorous research.” Case studies of similar communities with mines also were examined and local real estate agents were surveyed.

Three case studies of communities within a 2-5 mile radius of mines located in South Carolina, Tennessee and Amador were provided. Two out of the three cases showed a slight increase in property value.

Niehaus requested interviews with 24 real estate agencies; however, only eight out of the 24 agreed to an interview. The report cited that the “hesitancy to participate” for both businesses and real estate agencies alike was due to the “contentious nature” of the study.

The report states that the county will need to provide public services associated with the “increase of population.” Mitigation of costs that Rise Grass Valley would assume are still under approval.

“Costs to the county not covered by mitigation are primarily associated with law enforcement and emergency services, which expect increases in costs related to heightened traffic on local roads and associated vehicle accidents. The proposed project would reinitiate underground mining and gold mineralization processing for the Idaho-Maryland Mine over an 80-year permit period, with proposed operation occurring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during full operation,” the report says.

A map showing Rise Gold’s land holding of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, in relation to the city of Grass Valley, was shown during a protest held in opposition of the proposed project last year.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The Brunswick Industrial Site, located immediately southwest of the East Bennett Road and Brunswick Road intersection, is located on approximately 119 acres.

During the first five years of operation, the proposed project would place engineered fill dirt at the Centennial Industrial Site located near the intersection of Centennial Drive and Idaho Maryland Round in Grass Valley.

According to officials, development is not currently permitted on the majority of this site due to unstable soils and contamination, but Rise Grass Valley is performing ”voluntary cleanup” of the site. Cleanup efforts are a separate project and are not part of the proposed project, according to the description in the report by Niehaus.

Those interested in attending the webinar that would like to submit questions should use the following links:

Zoom webinar, accessible at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89957351191?pwd=SDBZb2pnbVc0Q3pLYk9qc0VMaTVldz 09.

Find the independent report, “Economic Impact of the Proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project,” at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMEconomicReportReport .

