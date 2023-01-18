‘The big challenge’: BYLT and State Parks ‘cobble’ funding together for Independence Trail restoration

The Independence Trail West is currently closed to the public until repairs can be made. A bypass trail to connect with the Jones Bar area is being constructed.

Independence Trail has garnered attention both locally and nationwide, beckoning outdoor enthusiasts and hikers alike.

Founded by Naturalist John Olmsted, the trail was in the path of the Jones Fire in 2020, which destroyed bridges and flumes on the western part of the trail rendering it impassable. Last year, landslide concerns proved too dangerous on the eastern trail, closing it indefinitely as a safety protocol.

