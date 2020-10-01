Independence Trail Coalition forms for phase one of rebuild

In September 2020, a multi agency and stakeholder committee formed to plan for the repair and restoration of the Independence Trail to modern standards. The group has identified various funding sources- from FEMA assistance to grants. Planning efforts are ongoing and will include cost estimates of the damage, surveys, planning, permits and a phased reconstruction of the trail, with the most immediate and urgent need to stabilize the soil and protect against public safety hazards and residual runoff into the Yuba River. Bear Yuba Land Trust and its nonprofit partners are working to identify State budget and recovery resources through advocacy to our District and State legislators.

Recognizing the historical and community importance of the Independence Trail, there is a joint commitment to rebuild the Independence Trail among public agencies like California State Parks and the County of Nevada, as well as by BYLT, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, FREED and the South Yuba River Citizens League.

It’s going to take a community-wide effort to rehabilitate the Independence Trail and surrounding land for the safety and enjoyment of all. Please join us and help raise $500,000 for the first phase of this monumental endeavor.

Your contribution allows for the necessary planning, permits, surveys and safe reopening of the first wheelchair accessible trail in the country. Essential structures lost in the Jones Fire including the wooden flumes, overlook platform, benches, handrails and the Rush Creek Ramp will be revisioned. Our goal is to once again enable access and connections with nature for the enjoyment by all.

Special Tribute to John Olmsted and the Independence Trail

Join Bear Yuba Land Trust on Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the annual Open Spaces & Wild Places Virtual Gala and Conservation Awards for a special tribute to the Independence Trail and John Olmsted by the folk duo The Moore Brothers. From Oct. 1 to 16, you can contribute to the Independence Trail Fund A Need and be recognized for your contribution during the telecast.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust