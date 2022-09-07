InConcert’s triumphant return: September 18 concert first in three years

When Ken Hardin and the musicians of the InConcert Sierra Orchestra perform on Sept. 18, it will be a long time coming.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local orchestra was unable to perform for audiences, but it is back for the 2022-23 season and eager to welcome audiences once more.

“We haven’t had an orchestra concert since 2019,” said InConcert’s Executive Director Julie Hardin. “We had it scheduled last year and because of COVID we had to cancel it. We rescheduled it for March and had to cancel it again. We are very excited to have it finally.”

The concert will feature an energetic program including Haydn’s “Symphony No. 1,” Mozart’s “Symphony No. 31,” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No.1.” The three pieces were written by the composers, respectively, when each was in his youthful 20s.

This first concert of the season will be dedicated to the memory of local community icon Mikail Graham, who died in July.

Valle Visions Photography

InConcert’s artistic director Ken Hardin said of the selction: “My idea with the program is that it was Haydn’s first symphony and Beethoven’s first. It turned out Mozart’s first symphony was written when he was 8 years old; it’s a very childish piece of music. I realized Haydn and Beethoven’s were written when they were in their 20s.”

The occasion will also mark the welcoming of the orchestra’s new concert master, Jolán Friedhoff. Friedhoff has been a primary member of the InConcert Sierra Orchestra for many years. She serves on the faculty at UC Davis and holds the position of concertmaster for the Bear Valley Music Festival and Opera Modesto, as well as assistant concertmaster for the Sacramento Choral Society Orchestra.

“What an amazing person,” said Julie Hardin. “Everyone I talk to has some history with him. (Mikail) was tremendous. You meet him once and fall in love with the guy.

After such a long absence, both Hardins agree that they are excited and eager to get back on stage.

“It’s gonna be really emotional, and then having all these colleagues back together,” said Julie. “I know Ken will be in tears. He hasn’t been behind a baton in a long time either.

“It’s so true that the audience is excited, the musicians are happy. It’s a perfect way to celebrate.”

The InConcert Sierra Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. For more information, visit inconcertsierra.org .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com

KNOW & GO What: InConcert Sierra Orchestra When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 Where: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley Tickets: $48 general (no added fees), youth under 18 free