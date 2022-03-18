InConcert Sierra’s Sunday performance of ‘Poetry in Song’ canceled

The live audience aspect of the Composers Project with Mark Vance presentation of “Poetry in Song” this Sunday, March 20, has been canceled. Ticket holders will be refunded.

InConcert Sierra is working hard to allow for all the student’s compositions to be performed and videotaped, so that they and their families can enjoy and have a record of their compositions.

Source: InConcert Sierra