Inaugural Red and Blue Light Evening fundraiser set for Aug. 27

The nonprofit Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council will host the inaugural Red and Blue Light Evening fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27 at Naggiar Vineyards.

Tickets are $100 and must be purchased by this coming Friday.

The council raises money to fund equipment and training that is beyond the budgets of local law enforcement and fire fighting agencies. Since its inception in 1999, the council has donated more than $1 million to local first responders, thanks to community support at fundraisers such as the Red and Blue Light Evening.

The Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council hosts the annual Red Light Ball every February, a formal affair held at the Alta Sierra Country Club. The Red and Blue Light Evening will be a casual event, with open seating and a picnic buffet. There will be dancing under the stars to live music by Rewind Press Play. Both silent and live auctions will be held, and no host wine, beer and soft drinks will be available.

More information and reservations, call 530-477-0947.





Source: Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council