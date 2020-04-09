In time of need: Food Bank of Nevada County steps up food giveaway (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

During a time when people are finding themselves without work, without money, and without the ability to buy food, organizations such as Food Bank of Nevada County are stepping up to help ease that pain.

While COVID-19 restrictions have kept the food bank from operating its five weekly giveaways throughout the county, it hasn’t slowed demand or supply.

“We’ve probably increased 100%,” Food Bank general manager Bob Dion said following Thursday’s drive-thru distribution at Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The number of vehicles at the drive-thru continues to grow each week, with 840 vehicles and an estimated 2,500 people served at the most recent giveaway.

The week before, about 600 vehicles were served.

Next week Dion plans to be prepared to serve up to 1,200 vehicles.

“They just drive through and tell us how many in their family,” Dion said.

Volunteers wearing masks then direct people through the lot, where clients wait in line without having to leave their vehicles.

Volunteers can then place the food into the trunk of the vehicle and clients can drive off.

Food distribution takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday at Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road.

People do not need to be pre-approved or register in advance to receive the food assistance.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion, or call 530-470-4230.