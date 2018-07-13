IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: McColloch trending upward; A’s continue to impress; Giants in the mix

ALI TRENDING UPWARD: It is a tough paradigm on the AVP Tour these days. With her focus gravitating towards UC Davis and her first university coaching job, Ali Daley McColloch moves back temporarily to Granite Bay. It is a week of vacation in Hawaii before things go wild. Ali will be preparing to assemble and successfully execute a new squad in a new sport for Davis. So many priorities and new sports experiences. However, she is poised to make her mark soon. Great days ahead for the Nevada County superstar.

A'S WORKING HARD: The Oakland A's have been the best team in the majors since June 16. They possess a better record than the American League Central leading Cleveland Indians. Oakland has a league-leading 69 runs from the eighth inning on. The Astros came into the recent four-game set vs. the A's having won or split 11 of their past 12 series. However, Oakland takes 3-of-4. Brilliant effort. The A's are 43-0 when leading after eight innings. Their record is 19-5 over the last 24 games. Some remarkable statistics as they take on the Giants for the next six games.

GIANTS STILL IN THE MIX: They sit at 49-46 going into Friday's action. However, they are only three games out of the National League West lead. After splitting with St. Louis, they win the series against the Chicago Cubs. Both of the wins came in extra innings with walk-off hits by Pablo Sandoval and Buster Posey. It is now a six-game set with the Oakland A's. With the A's playing great ball, the Giants will be put to the test as they strive to catch the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. It will provide an interesting equation.

WORLD CUP FINAL THIS SUNDAY: France will play Croatia on Sunday morning in Soccer's big event. It is Croatia's first finals appearance, earned after a 2-1 overtime win vs. England. Europe is well represented and the power of this tournament. Both squads were unlikely finalists, but it will be an exciting climax to the past three weeks.

FORMER KING HONEYCUTT DEAD: Tyler Honeycutt was a second-round draft choice of the Sacramento Kings in 2011. After a short stint with Sacramento, he eventually moved on to play in Israel. He became embroiled in an altercation with Los Angeles PD and was eventually shot dead last Saturday morning by what appears to be the L.A. Swat Team after firing at officers. DeMarcus Cousins tweeted, "Prayers up for his family and friends. Rest easy bro."

COUSINS CLAIMS READINESS FOR REGULAR SEASON: It is extremely ambitious, but DeMarcus Cousins claims he will be ready for Golden State Warriors training camp. However, experts predict that he may not be back until after New Year. This stint with the Warriors will be a building-block for Cousins to potentially a major contract next season. However, the Warriors have the players that will allow him to ease back into action. It is a perfect match as the pressure will be minimal. If he succeeds this coming season, watch for the Warriors to work their magic and retain him.

ZAZA TO DETROIT: He simply was not a featured player for Golden State last year. However, Zaza Pachulia put in good effort during his years with the Warriors. In free agency, he moves on to the Detroit Pistons where he will have greater opportunity. The writing was on the wall with the signing of DeMarcus Cousins. It is a one-year, $2.4 million deal.

OAKLEY IN TROUBLE AGAIN: This time it is a Las Vegas Casino for Charles Oakley. He allegedly withdraws $100 of his bet once the outcome is known. They take this seriously as he was arrested and charged. He faces a 1 to 6 year sentence if convicted. However, his camp insists it is a minor incident that will be quickly resolved. Note to Oakley: stay away from Knicks games and casinos.

RAIDERS QUESTIONABLE: Yes, Oakland/Las Vegas secured Jon Gruden to a 10-year $100 million deal to coach the Raiders in 2018 and beyond. However, can a coach who has not been on the sidelines for 9 years recreate the mystique of this famed franchise over the next decade? It is a strange focus on older players with 32 year-old Marshawn Lynch and 33 year-old Jordy Nelson. They signed or re-signed 23 free agents and 20 of them are in excess of 28 years-old. Can Gruden re-work his magic? It will be a revealing season.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.