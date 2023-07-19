Nevada County was recently honored for its role in creating the Disaster Livestock Access Program which helps ranchers safely evacuate their livestock in the event of a wildfire.
Graham Knaus, chief executive officer of the California State Association of Counties, praised the county for its “culture of innovation” at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
“For your community, I think it’s really important to understand the outsize impact that Nevada County has on the state of California and local governments all across the state,” he said.
Knaus made the remarks when he presented the board with a Challenge Award. Nevada County’s project was one of 14 honored out of more than 300 applicants. The judges were particularly impressed with the collaborative approach to creating the program, Knaus said.
The Disaster Livestock Access Program was created by the agricultural departments of Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties along with the UC Cooperative Extension in cooperation with CalFire, the Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services. It provides ranchers with training in emergency procedures and how to not impede first responders during a disaster while caring for animals.
Supervisor Sue Hoek, a rancher, said the program has been very helpful to her in making her own wildfire readiness plans. “I raise cattle,” she said. “In the midst of a disaster, what am I going to do with 200 cattle?”
Knaus pointed out that the county has won several other Challenge Awards in the past. He congratulated the Board of Supervisors for their “history of leadership and pursuing innovation.”