IN SERVICE: U.S. Air Force Airman Cody A. Voss

U.S. Air Force Airman Cody A. Voss graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Voss is the son of Todd and Sharon Voss, and husband of Christina M. Voss, all of Grass Valley. He is a 2016 graduate of Nevada Union High School. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.