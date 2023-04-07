Nevada County has a new excuse to celebrate next week.
On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed that April 10-14 will be Eligibility & Employment Week, recognizing the many social workers and staff who help those in need.
Rachel Pena, the county’s Social Services Director, went before the board to campaign for the county’s Eligibility & Employment staff, who she said is an integral part of the county’s governing system.
“This is the first time we have been here to discuss our eligibility team,” said Pena. “I want to make it really clear this is a whole team so eligibility and employment workers are also working behind the scenes to get a number of services out to our community. It takes every single one of us. We’ve got an incredible training team, we’ve got Health And Human Services specialists, eligibility workers, social workers, our CalWorks team, our incredible clerical staff. (They are) the first face our customers see when they come into our offices. This really is an incredible team.”
Pena went on to report some statistics from the last year. In that span of time, she said, her team has provided 1,220 emergency food bags, supported 55 families with permanent housing and 45 with transitional housing, placed 40 participants in subsidized employment positions, provided 9,059 families and about 14,000 with CalFresh or food benefits, and issued over $43.9 million of federal and state funds that were spent in our community, supporting economic development.
“This crew does what they do because they care so much,” said Pena. “I wanted to highlight some of our values. We are a heart-centered crew. That means we are driven by our values. It means that we are kind and compassionate, and that we do what we do because we love doing it and the people we’re serving.
“This is the crew that is your first responders in any sheltering needs. We adapt to whatever is needed,” Pena continued. “If we need to issue emergency benefits because people’s power had been out. If we need to stop what we’re doing and go to the shelter to assist those operations, we do that. And that’s because we do have a strong sense of responsibility to the wellness of our community.”
Presenting alongside Pena was Nevada County Human Services Specialist Lisa Haye, who is not only a department employee but has been on the receiving end of the services provided.
As a single mother, Haye was struggling to get by, living in an RV with her two young sons. The impact of their precarious situation began to take its toll on the boys and Haye knew she had to do something to improve all of their lives.
“The services I received from this incredible department made it possible for me to sit in this seat today. I was able to receive support from CalWorks which made it easier to get by,” Haye said. “By receiving CalFresh I was able to feed my children.
“I started receiving services from Welfare To Work and Connecting Point in order to continue receiving (benefits). I checked in monthly with a social worker and do a certain number of hours weekly, taking classes with Connecting Point. Through these classes I learned how to write a professional resume and I learned several job skills. I mentioned to one of the case managers at Connecting Point that I was interested in seeking a career through Social Services so I could be in a position to give back and help someone just like I was helped.”
To Haye’s delight, an internship within Social Services opened up and her application was accepted. For six months, she worked in cooperation with some of the people who had helped her so much. She obtained her Associates Degree in Psychology in 2021.
“When my internship ended I was able to get a job immediately and a year later I was hired as a health tech at Behavioral Health. I always knew my calling was in social services,” Haye said. “ I sit here very proud today. I do not know where we would be without the help we received from Nevada County Social Services and I don’t want to imagine it. This department changes lives and I feel so blessed to be a part of it now.”
“We’re proud to have you,” Supervisor Ed Scofield told Haye.
The board resoundingly adopted the proclamation of Eligibility and Employment Week, recognizing the many people who devote their lives to helping others.
“What I love about Social Services is that really truly your job is to lift people up,” said Supervisor Lisa Swathout. “I think you’re probably seeing people when it’s the hardest and darkest time of their lives but the positivity that you show in this community to really lifting people up is extremely impressive.”
Supervisor Hardy Bullock shared the sentiment.
“We’re working in a bureaucratic environment that has to dole out dollars but you have the human experience and you’re that bridge,” said Bullock. “You connect all the policy work we do and money that we get on all these sources. You make a change every day and there’s not a lot of jobs that you could concretely say that you made a change in somebody’s life today, and you do that. I am really just proud of all of you.”
Pena acknowledged the Eligibility and Employment staff and said: “We work together as a team in service of our community.”