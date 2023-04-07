IMG_3566.jpg

The Board of Supervisors recognized the staff of its Social Services department and unanimously declared April 10-15 Eligibility and Employment Week. Many of the department staff were on hand to hear the Board proclaim the week during Tuesday’s Board meeting. Supervisor Heidi Hall said: “Everything you all are doing to help people (succeed) is so appreciated.”

 Photo courtesy Nevada County

Nevada County has a new excuse to celebrate next week.

On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed that April 10-14 will be Eligibility & Employment Week, recognizing the many social workers and staff who help those in need.

